Today’s major headlines differed among Nigerian newspapers.
While Blueprint newspaper reported, “Tinubu prioritised Nigeria’s interests over political expediency,”
Daily Times said, “NILA intercepts Indian lady with 72 parcels of heroin labelled as chocolate at Kano airport.”
|
According to the Independent Newspaper, “Nigeria’s 2025 budget at risk over low oil prices, production decline.”
The Guardian reported, “Drug shortages, uncertainty squeeze HIV/AIDS, TB clinics nationwide.”
“Another explosion rocks gas facility in Rivers,” Vanguard wrote.
Meanwhile, The Nations reported, “Rivers emergency declaration: Okpebholo faults Jonathan.”
According to Tribune, “2027: Hurdles mount as coalition leaders move to unveil mega party.”
The Hope wrote, “Ondo moves against kidnappers, others, launches Operation Daada.”
“Osun Communal Crisis – Malt Violence In Domains Or Face Suspension, Gov Adeleke Tells Traditional rulers,” New Nigerian reported.
The Sun newspaper reported, “Govs, Wike camp renew fight over PDP secretaryship.”
“State Of Emergency In Rivers: SERAP Sues Tinubu,” The Matrix reported.
“Alarming level of out-of-school children worry experts,” This Nigeria also reported.
News Direct wrote, “Presidency fires back at Jonathan, Soyinka over comments on Rivers emergency rule.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999