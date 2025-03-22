9mobile, a telecommunications company, has refuted reports suggesting an alleged shutdown of its operations in Nigeria.

The management of 9mobile made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

9mobile said that the claims were entirely baseless and aimed at causing unnecessary panic among its valued subscribers.

“We understand that some customers have recently faced challenges, particularly with Mobile Number Portability (MNP), a service that enables seamless network switching.

“We want to clarify that 9mobile has never restricted customers from porting to other networks,” it said.

The telco said it remained fully compliant with industry regulations and was committed to delivering fair, transparent and customer-centric services.

The telco explained that a temporary technical issue had impacted Mobile Number Portability (MNP) services, but the problem had largely been resolved.

It noted that some minor delays might still occur due to ongoing system optimisations, but the telco was actively working to ensure users a smoother experience.

“As a proudly Nigerian brand, we embody the resilient spirit of our people and remain steadfast in our commitment to overcoming challenges.

“We acknowledge the temporary service disruptions some customers may have experienced in different locations.

“However, we assure you that these disruptions are part of a broader transformation effort aimed at modernising our infrastructure and improving overall service quality,” 9mobile said.

It said its ongoing investments in network upgrades and service expansion would soon yield significant improvements, ensuring reliable connectivity for individuals, businesses, and communities.

According to the company, in spite of the challenges it was experiencing, 9mobile is making significant progress and remains optimistic about the future.

“We remain dedicated to providing exceptional service and keeping our subscribers connected to limitless opportunities,” it said.

(NAN)

