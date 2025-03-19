The Federal Capital Territory Executive Committee has approved contracts worth N2.18 billion for critical infrastructure and technology upgrades while revoking 4,794 land titles over unpaid ground rents.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Felix Obuah, Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), announced that the committee approved the procurement of essential earth-moving equipment to enhance the Development Control Department’s efficiency.

He said the contract, awarded to Mantrac Nigeria Ltd. for N1.94 billion, includes five CAT earth-moving machines, with delivery expected in three weeks.

He the equipment comprise a CAT Wheel Loader 950 GC, an Excavator 320GS, a CAT Excavator GS23, and a Doxa B61.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Michael Ango, disclosed that the committee approved N242.8 million for Microsoft 365 licences to automate processes, improve internal communication, and enhance data management through cloud storage.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the FCT’s broader strategy to boost revenue collection.

FCT revokes land titles over unpaid ground rents

Meanwhile, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, Director of Lands, confirmed that the FCT Administration (FCTA) revoked 4,794 land titles due to unpaid ground rents.

He explained that the revocation affected property owners with outstanding payments of ten years or more.

However, he stated that a 21-day grace period has been granted for those owing between one and 10 years to settle their debts.

Among the affected districts are Mabushi, Jabi, Dakibiyu, Katampe, Katampe Extension, and Kado.

PDP’s property among revoked titles

Addressing concerns about the revocation of properties linked to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Nwankwoeze clarified that only one PDP-owned property in the Central Area was affected.

He explained that the title was revoked due to 28 years of unpaid ground rent totalling N7.6 million.

“The property in Zone 5, which serves as the PDP’s national headquarters, does not belong to the party. It was purchased by Senator Samaila Mamman Kurfi from Wadata Enterprises Nigeria Limited,” he said, adding that the revocation notice was served to Kurfi’s registered address in Kaduna State.

He emphasised that the exercise was not politically motivated, as affected entities also include the Nigerian Ports Authority, Central Bank of Nigeria, INEC, the National Universities Commission (NUC), NNPC, Conoil, Borno State Government, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), and the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Mr Nwankwoeze urged all property owners to fulfil their financial obligations to avoid further revocations.

“Everyone should pay their ground rent. Additionally, all allottees must settle their Right of Occupancy bills and obtain their certificates,” he said.

