The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 219 senior police officers of different ranks.
The Head, Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
The commission, on Monday, at the plenary meeting, approved the promotion of 66 senior officers.
The senior officers were 20 Commissioners of Police (CP) to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIG), 19 Deputy Commissioners (DCPs) to CP, 13 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, and 14 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents.
In continuation of the meeting, Mr Ani said the commission had approved the promotion of 26 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to DCP and 23 Chief Superintendents of Police to ACP.
The PSC spokesperson said 170 Assistant Superintendents of Police were also promoted to deputy superintendents.
He said the newly promoted ACP to DCP were Tarzan Tsav, Samantha Barko, Shehu Abdullahi, Ajeigbe Olayinka, Abubakar Haruna, Elisha Bawa, Ibrahim Ahmed, Williams Tawon, Elija Dangana, Bello Hamisu; Usanga Bassey and Alice Abbah.
Also promoted to DCP were Abdulaziz Aliyu, Yahaya Usman, Mohammed Abdullahi, Shehu Garba, Tukur Garba, Dankwano Wilson, Mohammed Makama, Hassan Yahaya, Charles Okafor, Raphael Aiwansosa, Frances Oshuporu, Kangiwa Ibrahim; Donald Ibanga and Andatu Magaji.
He said the commission’s Chairman, Hashimu Argungu, had told the officers during the promotion examination and interactive interview that promotion examinations had come to stay in police promotion.
Mr Ani said the Nigeria Police Force must accept the reality that every public servant must be subjected to promotion examinations.
He said the commission would not promote any officer who had not gone through one form of examination or the other in line with the existing Public Service Rules.
