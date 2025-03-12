President Bola Tinubu’s response to the conflict between APC members in Rivers state dominated headlines today.
This Day newspaper reported, “Tinubu urges adherence to rule of law, asks Fubara to stoop to conquer.”
On the other hand, Vanguard said, “Rivers: Counsel Fubara, Tinubu tells N-Delta leaders.”
“Tlinubu to Fubara: Obey Supreme Court judgment for peace,” The Daily Times reported.
“RIVERS CRISIS: Let Fubara adhere to the rule of law, Tinubu tells PANDEF,” Blueprint wrote.
According to The Nation, “Tinubu to Fubara: comply fully with S’Court verdict.”
“Tinubu says only rule of law will end Rivers political crisis,” the Independent newspaper.
“Rivers Crisis: I foresaw the problem we have today – Tinubu Tells PANDEF Leaders,” Salient Times reported.
Daily Monitor says, “Tinubu urges adherence to rule of law for peace in Rivers.”
“Rivers Crisis: After Supreme Court’s Ruling, Tinubu Breaks Silence,” The Matrix reported.
Meanwhile, Business Day reported that “Telcos raise investments to match data demand.”
Daily Trust said, “Tax reform bills: Reps c’ttee proposes major changes.”
Amebo newspaper reported, “‘You’re the hope of this country — Tinubu inaugurates youth confab committee.”
According to The Sun, “Pro-Natasha women groups begin mass protest today.”
Punch’s headline read, “Killing spree: Anger over herders’ deadly attacks in Ondo, Benue, Nasarawa, 30 killed.”
According to the leadership newspaper, “ECOWAS Activates Standby a Force Against Terrorism.”
Liberty newspaper said, “FG behind PDP, LP, NP crisis’, El-Rufai alleges.”
