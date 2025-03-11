The police in Lagos State have detained two suspects for allegedly kidnapping an online vendor who came to deliver products in the Iyana-Isashi area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this while briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja on Monday.

He said that the victim was kidnapped while attempting to make a delivery.

“The victim received a request for a product and proceeded to the customer’s house.

“Upon arrival, the door was opened, and she was forcibly dragged inside by a man and a woman.

“They stripped her, beat her up and took her nude pictures,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Hundeyin said that the suspects demanded a ransom of N2 million, threatening to leak the images, if she failed to comply.

He said that the victim managed to pay N300,000 on the spot before she was allowed to go.

“They threatened to release the pictures if she did not pay the balance as promised,” Mr Hundeyin said.

He said that the victim reported the case, leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

“The suspects were tracked and apprehended. They are currently in police custody as investigations continue,” the image maker said.

(NAN)

