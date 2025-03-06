Ossai Ossai, a former House of Representatives member, has explained that he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join President Bola Tinubu in building the country.

He stated this on Wednesday in Abuja after the party’s national secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, officially received him into the APC.

Mr Ossai, who previously represented Ndokwa East in the House, expressed confidence that his entrance into the APC, along with other influential figures from the PDP in Delta State, would weaken the party in the state.

He mentioned that the defection of key PDP figures, including Senator Ned Nwoko, would significantly diminish the party’s influence in the region.

He described President Tinubu as his mentor and role model, dating back to his time in the Social Democratic Party in Lagos, and called him a “grand master of politics.”

He emphasised that he could only join a party whose programmes aligned with his political views and declared his readiness to collaborate with Mr Tinubu and the APC to advance the country.

“I have come to join the political grand master whom I have followed over the years as a role model to add to whatever he is doing to better this nation,” Mr Ossai said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ossai stated there was no division within the APC in Delta but acknowledged the existence of caucuses, which he intended to unite to ensure the party’s success in the 2027 elections.

“Tinubu is shaping the direction of the country, and I want to join him in doing that. I have left the PDP; it is behind me now; I am for Nigeria, not for political parties.

“I have come to join the APC to build the country in the interest of all,” he added.

Having served as a lawmaker under the PDP for three terms, Mr Ossai explained that the party’s structure had deteriorated.

He confirmed he had received an APC membership card and attended APC senatorial meetings, marking his formal entry into the party.

ALSO READ: Another PDP lawmaker defects to APC

The former lawmaker also pledged to abide by the rules and constitution governing the APC.

He expressed his commitment to promoting the party’s Renewed Hope Agenda in Delta.

He highlighted the agricultural sector as a key area benefiting Nigerians under President Tinubu’s administration.

While receiving Mr Ossai, the APC national secretary congratulated him for joining the party.

He also criticised the PDP for its internal crises, caused by conflicting ambitions and lack of coordination, adding that Nigerians could not trust a party incapable of managing its affairs to lead the country.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

