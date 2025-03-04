Today, news of Obasa’s return as the Lagos state house of assembly speaker dominated newspaper headlines.
This Nigeria newspaper reported, “Lagos Assembly drama: ‘Obasa’s return, high stake politicking.”
According to News Direct, “Obasa returns as Lagos Assembly Speaker after weeks of power struggle.”
|
The Point reported it as “Obasa re-elected Lagos speaker after Meranda’s resignation.”
“After 49 days, Obasa returns as Lagos Assembly speaker, “ Daily Independent reported.
Meanwhile, Platform Times reported, “Fuel prices dip to N860 per litre as NNPC promises further reductions.”
Daily Sun reported that “Catholic bishops reject school closure in Bauchi.”
According to Vanguard “Ramadan: Catholic Bishops ask FG to halt school closures.”
“More Nigerians facing health concerns over self-medication,” Leadership reported.
The Guardian also reported an “Uproar as Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi shut out 11.5 million school children.”
“How NDLEA arrested wanted drug baron 17 years after -Marwa,” the Daily Monitor reported.
Daily Times reported that “Dangote loses N16bn to fuel price reduction.”
The Hope newspaper said, “Aiyedatiwa presents utility vehicles to new LG chairmen.”
