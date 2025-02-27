Reports of President Bola Tinubu receiving a confidence vote from the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election dominated today’s headlines.

The Nation reported the news under the headline “Confidence vote a challenge to do more, Tinubu pledges.”

The New Telegraph said “APC NEC: Tinubu gets confidence vote as Buhari, el-Rufai, Amaechi absent.”

“2027: No Vacancy in Aso Rock’ as APC Leaders Pass Vote of Confidence in Tinubu,” This Day reported.

The News Direct reported, “Be calm, I won’t let you down — Tinubu tells aggrieved APC leaders.”

The Guardian said, “Amid row, APC NEC passes vote of confidence in Tinubu, Ganduje.”

Meanwhile, Punch reported that “APC accounts seized over N8.9bn debts, says Ganduje.”

According to Daily Trust, “Gunmen abduct 4 female varsity students in Benue.”

Amebo Newspaper reported, “Death threats hovering around me -NAFDAC boss, Adeyeye.”

Daily Times said “TUC warns CBN over financial policies against Nigerians.”

Vanguard reported that “Judge dismisses recusal request in Emefiele’s trial.”

“Sahel epicenter of global terrorism – Ghanaian Army Chief,” Blueprint wrote.

Other headlines include “Inside Nigeria’s controversial drug market raid,” Business Day reported.

The Point cover page headline read, “Equities investors earn N10.72bn as bulls resurface at NGX.”

Salient Times reported, “Nigeria’s capital market, ticket to economic stability—VP Shettima.”

Tribune reported that “Court grants bail to Lagos Assembly workers arraigned over fracas with DSS.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

