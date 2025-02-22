President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to Tom Adaba’s family, the government, and the people of Kogi State over the passing of the first director-general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Mr Adaba, a professor and an icon of the broadcast industry, passed away today. He was 83.

He contributed immensely to journalism practice in Nigeria, particularly in the broadcast industry.

From teaching and mentoring to administration and consultancy, Mr Adaba was a towering figure and an inspiration to many within Nigeria’s broadcasting circles and beyond.

President Tinubu recognised Mr Adaba’s remarkable achievements as the first principal of the NTA Television College in Jos, an institution renowned for training professionals in the television industry in Nigeria and neighbouring African countries.

The president paid tribute to Mr Adaba’s lifelong commitment to media development, mentorship, community service, and philanthropy.

He affirmed that the annals of Nigeria’s broadcast industry deregulation, communication scholarship, and the growth of media scholarship will be incomplete without a generous reference to Mr Adaba’s contributions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: Tinubu signs bills establishing two new universities

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of Mr Adaba’s soul and asks God Almighty to comfort his family, friends, and all who mourn this irreparable loss.

”May his legacies live on in the many professionals he trained, the scholarly books he authored and the integrity he brought to the public offices he held,” the president said.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

February 22, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

