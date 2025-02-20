The Senate has asked the federal government to honour the late Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, by renaming a national monument after him to recognise his contributions to the country’s development.

The resolution was adopted following a motion sponsored by Ogun East Senator Gbenga Daniel during the plenary on Thursday.

Mr Adebanjo, a leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, passed away on 14 February in Lagos at 96.

Notable political figures, including President Bola Tinubu, state governors, and several other dignitaries in the South-west region have mourned his death.

Despite being an outspoken critic of President Tinubu, Mr Adebanjo remained steadfast in his advocacy for democracy, good governance, and national unity.

His faction of Afenifere supported Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, in the 2023 general election.

Recognition of Adebanjo’s contributions

Mr Daniel, while presenting his motion, highlighted Mr Adebanjo’s unwavering commitment to national unity and his pivotal role during the struggle for democracy under the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

He described the late Afenifere leader as a loyal and supportive figure who worked tirelessly to reconcile political differences in Nigeria.

Mr Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State, proposed a minute silence in honour of Mr Adebanjo and requested the Senate’s active participation in his burial rites.

Senators pay tributes

Senators took turns to pay tributes to the late elder statesman, highlighting his enduring legacy and contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Oyo North Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, who seconded the motion, recalled Mr Adebanjo’s principled stance and lifelong advocacy for justice and democracy.

“He was very principled, always fighting for justice. I recalled his struggles for democracy. He has played his role and gone. May the Lord forgive his shortcomings,” he said.

Ondo Central Senator Adegbonmire Ayodele described Mr Adebanjo as a great democrat with strong convictions, adding that he was well-deserving of national honour.

Oyo Central Senator Yunus Akintunde described the late Adebanjo as a strong and influential member of Afenifere.

Mr Akintunde lauded his leadership qualities and statesmanship.

Borno North Tahir Monguno reminisced about Mr Adebanjo’s role in the June 12 Pan-Nigerian Mandate and his contributions to NADECO.

“We remember his role in the June 12 Pan-Nigerian mandate. I was among the few parliamentarians who stood with Pa Adebanjo for the restoration of that mandate.

“Even after our dissolution by the junta, the struggle was sustained through the platform of NADECO, of which he was a member,” he said.

Bayelsa West Senator Seriake Dickson described the late Adebanjo as an unapologetic leader and one of Nigeria’s finest democrats.

“I condole with the family of our departed leader. I condole with the people of Ogun State and the people of Ijebuland, my maternal home.

“One of our titans, an unapologetic leader, one of the finest democrats, has departed Nigeria,” he said.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, also mourned the late Afenifere leader.

After the tributes, the Senate observed a minute silence in honour of Mr Adebanjo.

