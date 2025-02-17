The Labour Party (LP) says it has not zoned its presidential ticket to the South-east ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Ifoh was reacting to a report making the rounds that the party had zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South-east.

The national publicity secretary maintained that the party had not and would not zone any of its positions to any geographical zone or individual.

Mr Ifoh clarified a statement credited to the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, stating that he (Abure) was quoted out of context.

He said Mr Abure’s statement issued on Sunday, entitled: “2027: Labour Party still available for Ndigbo to realise presidency – Abure”, was not alluding to the party zoning its 2027 ticket to the South-east zone.

Mr Ifoh said that the national chairman only advised some South-east members at a gathering that Ndigbo could still achieve the presidency if they were more united and able to reach out to other groups.

He also stated that Mr Abure was trying to say that Labour Party was a veritable platform for the aspirations of the Ndigbo.

“Labour Party is a national party and has large followership across the country and, therefore, the issue of zoning does not arise.

“In the 2023 general elections, the party won seats in the north and across the southern states, and we are working hard to surpass that achievement in future elections.

“Candidates for every position must emerge through highly-competitive and democratic processes, as the party’s constitution does not permit zoning.

“We, therefore, regret the misinterpretation of the party’s noble intention by a section of the media. Our party was quoted out of context,” he said.

The national publicity secretary, however, said the party was excited by the deluge of concerns raised by the public over the misinformation.

“It clearly shows the level of love and trust Nigerians have for the Labour Party and how far they are willing to support it in the task of repositioning Nigeria and ensuring that the democracy works again in our dear country,” he said.

Mr Ifoh urged Nigerians to continue to have faith in the party and to support it for the ‘huge task’ ahead.

“We will not fail you. Together, we shall overcome,” he said.

The LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, hails from the South-east.

(NAN)

