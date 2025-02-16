The Kwara State Government has advised farmers in the state on how to cope with the prediction of a “shorter-than-usual” rainy season this year.

The state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development based the advisory on the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

According to a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Omotola Ashaolu, the rainy season will begin in mid-April in the southern part of the state and late May in the northern region. It said the rains will cease across the state by November, resulting in a shorter-than-usual rainy season.

“This also implies potential dry spells between June and July that could cause water stress, impacting crop growth and livestock farming.

“To ensure maximum productivity and reduced losses, farmers are advised to strategically plan their planting, harvesting, and overall agricultural activities based on the climate forecast.

“Farmers are urged not to plant before the rains are well established to avoid crop failure.

“Given the early cessation of rainfall, priority should be given to drought-tolerant and early-maturing crops that can withstand dry conditions. These include maize, millet, sorghum, cowpea, groundnut, soybean, sweet potatoes, and cassava.

“To retain soil moisture, farmers should adopt techniques such as mulching, rainwater harvesting, and minimal tillage.”

The ministry also advised farmers to avoid applying fertilisers before heavy rains to prevent nutrient leaching and wastage.

“Short-range weather forecasts should be followed for proper timing. With warmer temperatures expected, pest activities may increase, particularly Fall Armyworms on maize. Farmers should closely monitor their crops and apply pest control measures as needed.

“For livestock and poultry farmers, proper ventilation in poultry pens is crucial, as rising temperatures between February and June may cause heat stress. Farmers should reduce stocking density and ensure adequate cooling mechanisms are in place. Providing clean drinking water fortified with multivitamins will help prevent dehydration.

“Dairy farmers should be aware that high temperatures can affect milk production and animal fertility. Feeding schedules should be adjusted, and cooling methods such as sprinklers should be used.

“Due to the early cessation of rainfall, farmers should store crop residues for dry-season feeding and engage in hay and silage production. Proper biosecurity measures, including regular sanitation of animal pens, should be observed to prevent disease outbreaks during the rainy season.

“For fish farmers, proper pond management is essential. Ponds should be dredged to increase depth and reduce excessive heating. Planting shade trees around ponds will help regulate water temperature. Feeding should be done in the early morning and late evening to avoid stressing the fish. Farmers should also take preventive measures against flooding, which could wash away their stock.

“Farmers are advised to work closely with agricultural extension officers for up-to-date guidance on weather conditions and best farming practices.

“The use of irrigation and rainwater harvesting techniques is highly recommended to counter the effects of unpredictable rainfall patterns. Livestock farmers should cull weak animals early to minimise losses during extreme weather conditions.

“The government will continue to support farmers with information, inputs, and extension services to enhance resilience against climate challenges.”

“We encourage all farmers to take these precautions seriously and work closely with agricultural extension officers to mitigate the impact of climate change on their production activities.”

