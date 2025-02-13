The Nigeria Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed seven filling stations in Kogi and two in Ogun over alleged under-dispensing of products to customers.

The NMDPRA Kogi coordinator, Ogbe Godwin, who disclosed that of Kogi during a news conference on Thursday in Lokoja, accused the stations of branding without authorisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected stations include: Solag Resources Ltd., Ankpa, Hismus Oil and Gas, Obajana, Riyenic Global Ltd., Oke-Ibukun Kabba and S.O.T Nigeria Ltd.

Others are, Omuo Kabba, Marktot Oil and Gas, Kabba, and NIPCO Filling Station.

Mr Godwin lamented the attitude of some oil marketers, who sabotage the efforts of the government and the system for selfish interest.

“As long as NMDPRA is concerned, we will not condone such an act here in Kogi.

“It is a big offence to under-dispense petroleum products to customers. Any petroleum marketer caught will face the full wrath of the law.

“All the seven filling stations we shut today will be paying to the coffers of the federal government. This will serve as a deterrent to others, who may tend to follow this dubious act,” he said.

According to him, NMDPRA visited 50 filling stations and sealed seven for under-dispensing.

He disclosed that four filling stations were also sealed for operating without a licence.

The coordinator gave the names to include Absala Oil and Gas, Yak Ali Oil and Gas, Yamuda Nigeria Ltd, and Hanimat Nigeria Ltd, all in Ankpa Local Government Area of the state.

“We will no longer tolerate any marketer who is operating illegally in the state. It is better for them to go and do the needful by registering their stations with the federal government or the long arms of the law will catch up with them.

“NMDPRA won’t give any breathing space for individuals who intend to sabotage government efforts, but will ensure that petroleum products are available in Kogi without any compromise,” he said.

Another two in Ogun

Also, the NMDPRA said it sealed two filling stations and a gas plant in Sagamu, Ogun State, over alleged infractions.

The NMDPRA Coordinator in Ogun and surveillance team lead, Akinyemi Atilola, who coordinated the exercise on Wednesday, said the action was in order to safeguard the lives and properties of residents.

He noted that the monitoring and surveillance action would also curb the excesses of petroleum marketers and the continued extortion of unsuspecting customers.

Mr Atilola said that the filling stations were sealed for under-dispensing while the gas outlet was sealed for operating without approval.

Mr Atilola noted that while the government preaches domestic gas utilisation for Nigerians, it was important to ensure rules and regulations were followed to prevent potential risks associated with its usage.

He said that his office received a letter from the community where the illegal gas plant was situated and upon visiting the site, they found out it did not have the approval to construct.

He said that no reasonable government agency would give such a place approval.

According to him, the site is situated within a densely populated residential area.

“And we are here again today to sound a note of warning that NMDPRA will not fold its hands while some people think that they can engage in gas plant construction without recourse and respect to the safety rules for the people around.

“We are out here on surveillance. We also need to know the quantity of fuel that is being dispensed to the masses, to know that they have value for their money.

“You can’t spend money on buying fuel at N959, N980 and still be having shortages; that isn’t good for our economy.

“So many of these stations will be monitored and we will definitely go after whoever is committing any infractions, malpractice in terms of quality, and quantity.

“We will also look at the safety of the stations,” the official said.

He advised petroleum and gas marketers to prioritise the issue of safety and conduct their businesses with the utmost sense of duty to ensure the safety of all.

Mr Atilola also urged the public to register complaints of filling stations or gas outlets suspected of flouting regulations at its office.

(NAN)

