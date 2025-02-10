The PDP internal crisis is still on the front page of a few Nigerian newspapers.
Today, the Tribune reported new developments on the party crisis under the headline, “Questions persist over PDP national secretary.”
It also reported, “Why BoT backed govs on Anyanwu’s removal.”
Salient Times said, “I’ve proof Binani defeated Fintri in Adamawa – Dismissed REC, Hudu insists.”
The Guardian reported, “Patients, caregivers desert UCH wards as health services decline.”
Vanguard reported how “Japa, underfunding, inefficiency undermining public hospitals.
The Blueprint reported that “NDLEA foils cache of heroin, NAFDAC seeks death penalty.”
“N167bn project fraud In 31 MDAs: SERAP sues Tinubu,” The Matrix reported.
The Independent Newspaper said, “Report predicts price stabilisation amid record high food inflation.”
Other headlines are; “I was forced to declare Fintri winner — dismissed Adamawa REC insists,” New Circle Post wrote.
According to The Sun “Nigeria, Israel to set up joint commission.”
The National Economy said, “Local government financial autonomy faces another setback.”
Platform Times reported, “SARS not back in operation, says FPRO.”
“NDLEA arrests two drug kingpins, suspects excrete 125 wraps of heroin,” First News reported.
“Atiku commends audit of S1.07b,” according to Daily Times.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
