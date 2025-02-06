The House of Representatives has asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to propose legislation imposing life imprisonment for individuals found guilty of peddling fake drugs and food in the country.

It also mandated its Committees on Health, Commerce, and Industry to comprehensively investigate the prevalence of counterfeit products and propose legislative measures to address regulatory gaps.

These resolutions followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Muktar Shagaya (APC, Kwara) during plenary on Thursday.

The motion

Moving the motion, Mr Shagaya highlighted the alarming increase in the production, importation, and distribution of fake and substandard goods, including drugs, food, and beverages across Nigeria, which, he said, pose “significant threats to public health, national security, and economic stability.”

He recounted that “NAFDAC recently seized counterfeit food and pharmaceutical products worth over ₦5 billion in a raid at the Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State, highlighting the widespread nature of this menace.”

The legislator said Nigeria suffers economic losses of approximately ₦15 trillion annually due to counterfeit and substandard goods, as reported by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Mr Shagaya called on the federal government to strengthen the capacity of regulatory agencies, particularly NAFDAC, SON, and the Nigeria Customs Service, by providing adequate funding, modern equipment, and advanced technology for effective surveillance, detection, and enforcement.

He also urged the government to establish a special task force comprising security agencies, regulatory bodies, and the judiciary to fast-track investigations and prosecution of individuals and businesses involved in counterfeiting.

The motion was unanimously adopted without debate when it was put to a vote by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu.

