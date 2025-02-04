The United States’ top aid agency is in turmoil following President Donald Trump’s decision to strip it of its powers and functions.

Mr Trump reportedly plans to merge the agency, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), with the State Department to boost its efficiency and ensure its funds align with his administration’s agenda.

Officials of the White House disclosed this on Monday, according to the BBC.

Earlier, employees of the agency were reported to have been locked out of the aid agency’s computer systems overnight.

Meanwhile, those still in the system received emails saying “at the direction of agency leadership”, the headquarters building “will be closed to agency personnel on Feb. 3.”

Also, the agency’s website was shut down without explanation, and its headquarters in Washington was blocked by yellow police tape.

Protest by democrats

Shortly after resuming office, Mr Trump signed an executive order suspending nearly all international funding for 90 days pending a comprehensive review.

Following this directive, the State Department issued a memo that brought most on-the-ground operations to a standstill, although exceptions were later granted for humanitarian programmes through a waiver system.

However, over the weekend, billionaire Elon Musk, who President Trump had earlier appointed to oversee the potential merger, heavily criticised USAID, calling it a “criminal organisation.”

Two top security officials at USAID were then placed on leave after they refused to share information with Mr Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

On Monday, several congressmen and women gathered in front of the USAID building to protest the administration’s attempts to shut down the agency.

“We would like to see firsthand what is happening to this essential agency that does such good work for the American people,” Chris Hollen, a senator from Maryland, said.

After being denied entry into the office, the democrats promised to block state department nominees for as long as USAID remains threatened.

“We will do everything we can to block State Department nominees from going forward until this illegal action is reversed,” he said.

Mr Hollen, however, noted that they would have to rely on courts without the support of Republicans.

US state secretary speaks

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he has been appointed as acting administrator of the agency.

His announcement further confirmed the takeover of the humanitarian agency by the State Department.

In a letter to lawmakers, Mr Rubio announced that he had appointed Pete Marocco as the acting administrator.

Mr Marocco, a President Trump appointee who previously served at USAID during the president’s first term, has been accused by aid groups and officials of deliberately undermining the agency.

However, in the letter, the Secretary of State said he had authorised Mr Marocco “to begin the process of engaging in a review and potential reorganisation of USAID’s activities to maximise efficiency and align operations with the national interest.”

“The Department of State and other pertinent entities will be consulting with Congress and the appropriate committees to reorganise and absorb certain bureaus, offices, and missions of USAID,” he wrote in the letter.

