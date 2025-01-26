The Chairperson of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Uchenna Ogalla, has said that residents underutilise the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the council area.

According to a statement from his media aide, Sydney Eze, Mr Ogalla stated this during the launch of the Igbo-Eze North Primary Healthcare Support Initiative, held at the council secretariat on Friday.

The initiative is aimed at improving primary healthcare services in the council area.

Mr Ogalla said he became aware of the low usage of the health facilities during a recent discussion with the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Ifeyinwa Ani-Osheku.

Ms Ani-Osheku, a medical doctor, attended the launch of the initiative, among other dignitaries.

“I have had to talk to her many times, and while we were talking, I realised that we are underutilising our primary healthcare facilities,” the council chairperson said.

He also lamented the closure of many health centres and the lack of working tools, including medicines for patients.

“The health centres are under lock and key, so we raised the alarm and directed that everybody should go back to work.

“They are going to work, but there is nothing to work with. Our patients have even started coming, but when they come, there are no drugs”.

Mr Ogalla said he was prompted to embark on the healthcare support initiative based on the Action Committee on Health report, which he set up when he assumed office.

He said the initiative is in tandem with Governor Peter Mbah’s agenda to deliver affordable and adequate healthcare services to the people of Enugu State.

Mr Ogalla and other guests at the event raised N5 million to be used for the free registration of 460 indigent Igbo-Eze North indigenes for the Enugu State Health Insurance Scheme.

The council chairperson emphasised the need for optimal use of health facilities. He called on community leaders to patronise the health facilities and show interest in their work.

The event’s high point was the presentation of assorted drugs to Ms Ani-Osheku, who then handed them over to the health department of Igbo-Eze North local council for distribution to primary healthcare centres.

