The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dismissed reports claiming that a contract for the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project was awarded to an obscure company, Infoquest Nigeria Limited.

Mr Umahi, addressing a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, called the report false, misleading, and damaging.

He explained that a publication in Daily Trust on 21 January, 2025 wrongly claimed that the Federal Ministry of Works had awarded a section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road dualisation to Infoquest Nigeria Ltd.

He said the report also falsely stated that the company had received a “No objection” approval for N252.89 billion from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for the rehabilitation of a section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

Mr Umahi clarified that these claims were inaccurate and that the Ministry had no business relationship with Infoquest Nigeria Ltd.

“The company involved in the project is Infiouest International Limited, which is fully compliant with all legal requirements and regulations under the Companies and Allied Matters Act.”

The minister called on Daily Trust to publicly apologise to the Federal Ministry of Works, demanding the apology be published in at least five national dailies for spreading false information.

Mr Umahi also addressed another issue raised in media reports regarding the termination of Julius Berger Plc’s contract for a section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

He explained that the contract was terminated due to the Ministry’s insistence on value for money, quality assurance, and best practices in pricing and execution.

He noted that the situation was a result of corruption fighting back and urged the public and the media to support the fight against national sabotage by contractors.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, condemned the inaccurate claims as a deliberate attempt to distract the Ministry and undermine public confidence.

He urged the media not to be manipulated by “fifth columnists” spreading baseless reports.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olufunso Adebiyi, stressed the importance of responsible journalism and urged the media to uphold the truth in their reporting, avoiding becoming tools for negative propaganda.

Authorities at Daily Trust have yet to comment on the claims by Minister Umahi and other officials of the works Ministry.

The newspaper’s Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed I. Shekarau, and Editor-in-Chief, Hamza Idris, could not be reached for comments Wednesday morning.

Multiple telephone calls to them rang out and we’re yet to be returned as of the time of publishing this report.

NAN

