The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says establishing a standardised pay scale for healthcare workers will bridge the gap that often pushes talent from the country.

The Vice-President of the association, Benjamin Olowojebutu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr Olowojebutu noted that stabilising the healthcare workforce through fair and equitable pay will ensure a system that is resilient, effective, and ready to serve future generations.

He said healthcare is about saving lives and maintaining a sustainable system that could attract and retain the best talent.

He, however, said Nigeria, like many other nations, faces persistent challenges in achieving this.

He said a report by NMA showed that Nigeria has lost over 50 per cent of its qualified doctors to foreign countries in the past decade, noting that the figure increases annually.

Mr Olowojebutu lamented that the trend drains human resources, weakens the healthcare system’s backbone and places immense strain on those who remain.

He said without a healthy foundation of skilled personnel, the healthcare system cannot function effectively, let alone deliver quality care to over 200 million Nigerians.

“We need a nationwide salary structure with a uniform base pay that ensures healthcare workers receive equitable pay for the same work, and this should be adjusted for inflation over time,” he said.

“Whether they serve in rural or urban centres or public or private institutions, doctors and healthcare workers should receive fair and consistent compensation.”

He said this consistency fosters predictability, builds trust, and strongly incentivises doctors to remain in Nigeria rather than seek opportunities abroad.

He said the structure should include well-defined increments based on experience, specialisation, and years of service.

Mr Olowojebutu noted that countries that successfully retain healthcare talent often emphasise equitable pay across different regions.

“For instance, Canada and the United Kingdom use region-adjusted salary structures that ensure that no doctor feels economically disadvantaged based on where they choose to practice. This model promotes a healthy distribution of healthcare workers and encourages professionals to serve in less desirable or more remote areas.”

He explained that the structure should provide clear career progression and incentives for further specialisation and continuous learning that could encourage doctors to stay within the nation’s healthcare system.

Mr Olowojebutu added that universal remuneration creates an environment of trust between healthcare professionals and the government.

According to him, for too long, doctors and healthcare workers have felt disconnected from the policies and plans set by government authorities.

“A standardised pay structure builds a bridge, affirming the government’s commitment to supporting the healthcare workforce,” he said.

“In return, healthcare professionals are more likely to trust and commit to the national healthcare agenda, contributing their skills and ideas to a system that values and invests in them.”

He said the government’s commitment to this would enhance sustainable investment in the well-being of doctors and healthcare workers and the health and future of Nigeria.

(NAN)

