The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says fire gutted some shanties in Surulere area of the state.
The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.
“Following distress calls received through the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines at 01.18hrs, LASEMA activated its response team from Onipanu.
“Upon arrival at 01.31hrs, a row of makeshift shanty structures erected beside the canal, was found to have been gutted by fire.
|
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire, which started in one of the rooms had quickly spread to other rooms in the row.
“It was brought under control by the combined efforts of emergency responders at the incident scene.
READ ALSO: Two dead after falling into diesel reservoir – LASEMA
“No casualties or injuries were recorded at the incident scene,” he said.
“The fire has been totally extinguished. Dampening down, search and rescue has been concluded,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999