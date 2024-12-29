President Bola Tinubu has commended the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army for checkmating all forms of security threats in the nation’s seat of power as well as his personal security.

Mr Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, gave the commendation at the elite guards’ West Africa Social Activities on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the presidential guard had during the year displayed exceptional commitment towards securing the seat of government, the Federal Capital Territory, and its environs.

“I also appreciate the efforts of the commander, officers, and men of Guards Brigade for always willing to sacrifice an extra hour of hard work of planning and coordinating the presidential security duties.

“The ceremonial parade and operational endeavours are very much appreciated.

“Your style in managing the security threat in the FCT has ensured the safety of not only the president, but that of other citizens, visitors, and diplomats.

“I, therefore, urge you to continue to be extraordinarily compassionate and empathetic in the conduct of your operations and to always strive for excellence in discharging your responsibilities.

“I say thank you for your dedication and commitment to security and securing lives and properties, and for sacrificing your today for our tomorrow,’’ he said.

The president also extended his appreciation to the personnel’s families for their overbearing support and understanding that made it possible for them to dedicate time required to perform various duties.

He expressed confidence that the brigade would always rise to the challenges of its duties and keep the flag of the Nigerian Army flying at all times.

According to him, the diversity of experience, skill, and talent of officers and soldiers of the Brigade is an asset to the Nigerian Army and indeed the nation.

“I believe that your dedication to duty will encourage and motivate other soldiers elsewhere to emulate your exemplary effort.

“I also thank you all not just for your service to this great nation, but for reminding us why Nigeria will always be a great nation,” he added.

Mr Tinubu lauded the brigade for organising the WASA event, adding that the traditional dance and local dishes on display would no doubt allow them to appreciate their culture better.

He said the event would also help them to preserve their cultural heritage and distinct identity.

“Today’s WASA is not just about our culture and traditions alone, but also a celebration of our collective spirit that falls on Guards Brigade, and indeed the Nigerian army.”

In his welcome remarks, the Commander of the Guards Brigade, Adebisi Onasanya, said the brigade recorded several operational successes recorded in the FCT and parts of Nasarawa and Niger states.

He said that discharging their responsibilities has kept troops away from their families, who had remained supportive, patient and resilient.

Mr Onasanya, a brigadier general, said that troops also simultaneously and efficiently coordinated the conduct of all routine and national surveillance targets in the course of the year.

He said that the 2024 WASA was aimed at appreciating the troops and their families by creating an avenue for officers and men to engage in a relaxed atmosphere after a very busy year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured the display of various cultural dances, traditional costumes and dress by the various ethnic groups.

It also featured a raffle draw that saw many people going home with different items such as refrigerators, smart television sets, bags of rice and other household items.

The star prize was a cow, while the president’s representative added a cash gift of N1m to the winner and other cash prizes.

Of note is the recognition of some soldiers who distinguished themselves in operational activities during the year, as well as the tug of war between female soldiers and soldiers’ wives, which was won by soldiers’ wives.

The event climaxed with the beating of the retreat, layering of flags as well as lighting of the bonfire.

(NAN)

