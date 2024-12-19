The police in Anambra State have urged the public, especially residents of Onitsha and Ihiala, to assist with the efforts to locate the parents of a 15-year-old boy, Chibuike Onyebuchi.
Chibuike, who hails from Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, was allegedly abducted in Onitsha and found recently in Kogi State, Nigeria’s North-central region.
The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, said this when he addressed reporters on Thursday in Awka.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said Chibuike was in the safe custody of the police in Kogi State.
He said that during an interview with police operatives, Chibuike said he was abducted in Onitsha and taken to an unknown location before his escape.
“To this end, the command seeks the assistance of the public to help disseminate widely alongside the attached picture for possible identification and reunification with his family.”
(NAN)
