A firm, Nextdora Nigeria Limited, has urged an Abuja High Court to restrain the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and others from selling its landed property.

The property is located at Plot No. 4411, Cadastral Zone A09, Guzape District, Abuja.

Nextdora Ltd, in a fresh suit marked: CV/5517/24 and filed by its lawyer, Reuben Atabo, also asked the court to award N500 million against the 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit as damages for trespassing into the plot.

In the writ of summons filed on 16 December, the company, listed as the claimant, sued Eric Nnamdi, Bilikisu Mallam, FCT Minister and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

It sought seven reliefs, including a declaration that the claimant is the title holder of the property lying and situate at Plot No. 4411, Cadastral Zone A09, Guzape District, Abuja.

It said the land measures about 2.46 hectares which is covered by a Right of Occupancy with File No. MISC128232.

The company also sought, “a declaration that the claimant is entitled to the lawful use, occupation and quiet enjoyment of the property.

“A declaration that the claimant reserves the exclusive title to the piece of land lying and situate at Plot No. 4411, Cadastral Zone A09, Guzape District in Abuja.

“A declaration that the grant of the parcel of land measuring 2.46 hectares covered by Right of Occupancy with File No: MISC 128232 to the claimant is still subsisting.

“A declaration that the entry of the 1st and 2nd defendants (Nnamdi and Hajiya Bilikisu) into the claimant’s property amounts to trespass and therefore wrongful, illegal and unlawful,” among others.

Nextdora Nigeria Ltd, a property development company, in its statement of claim, averred that it applied to the minister for allocation of parcel of land within the FCT, Abuja and paid the prescribed fees as stipulated by the authority.

It further averred that after a careful consideration of its application, a plot of land lying and situated at Plot No. 4411, Cadastral Zone A09, Guzape District, Abuja, measuring about 2.46 hectares was allocated to it.

The company said upon the allocation of the plot to the claimant, it applied to the Department of Development Control (DDC) of the FCDA for the development of the said plot of land.

It said the application was granted upon payment of the prescribed fees on 9 January 2023, with approval file number FCDA/DC BP RSD PHS 1/22046.

The claimant said in order to get the approval. the minister and the FCDA gave a bill of N3,729,766.10 as settlement of building land fees to it via their letter dated 15 December 2022, and it paid the said sum.

According to the company, in order for it to carry out development of the property within the time frame prescribed by the Department of Development Control, it commenced the fencing of the said property, whereupon it constructed an access road to the said plot of land.

Nextdora, however, alleged that on 10 December, Mr Nnamdi and Ms Bilikisu, who were purportedly claiming ownership of the property, accompanied by armed men of the NPF, forcefully entered into the said property and obstructed the ongoing construction works.

It said upon realising the antics of Mr Nnamdi and Ms Bilikisu, it wrote a letter to the Director, Lands, Abuja Geographic Information System requesting it to place a caveat in its file in respect of the land.

It alleged that the duo had continued to use men of the police to harass and intimidate its workers who are on the site.

“Further to paragraph 22 above, the claimant avers that she is into property investment and third parties have already invested into her project.

“The claimant states that her investors are beginning to lose confidence in her project due to the activities of the 1st & 2nd defendants.”

The matter is yet to be assigned to a judge as at the time of filing the report.

(NAN)

