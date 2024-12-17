On Monday, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) said the reported oil leak from the Bonny Oil Export Terminal would not affect oil export.
SPDC said the incident affected only a section of one of the three loading buoys that had been isolated.
Gladys Afam-Anadu, SPDC’s spokesperson, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the cause of the incident and the volume of crude discharged were being investigated.
She explained that the Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to the incident site led by regulatory agencies had been scheduled for Monday.
“On December 8, 2024, an oil sheen was detected at a loading buoy during export operations at Bonny Terminal.
“Loading was immediately suspended. Our Emergency Response Team has been activated, and regulatory authorities and other stakeholders have been notified.
“A joint investigation visit, led by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, is underway.
“Our priority currently is the safety, health and well-being of the local community and the environment.
“Our environmental team is, therefore, actively monitoring the situation and preparing for the implementation of containment and clean-up to minimise any environmental impact,” Afam-Anadu said.
NAN reports that the facility has a peak capacity to load 1.25 million barrels of Bonny Light Crude blend.
