The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) seized alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and pet bottles below 200ml in Delta State on Wednesday.

After the operation, Jude Ndekile, the agency’s Deputy Director and State Coordinator, said the sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles below 200ml remains banned.

Mr Ndekile said the federal government had issued a directive banning the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets and pet bottles below 200ml.

He explained that “there was a directive in 2018 between NAFDAC and relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Health, to stop the production of alcoholic beverages below 200ml in pet bottles and sachets.

“During the meeting, an agreement was also reached to withdraw all sachets and pet bottles below 200ml from the market because they are easily accessible by minors.

“The committee and the agency agreed to a moratorium of five years to phase out such packaged drinks by December 2023.”

He noted that enlightenment campaigns and stakeholder engagements had been conducted over the years to ensure compliance with the ban.

Increase in alcohol abuse

Mr Ndekile, however, decried the increase in the rate of alcohol abuse, especially among minors and noted that despite the sensitisation, there had been an increase in the sale of the products in the state.

He said, “Children become easily independent once they start taking alcohol.

“In spite of the directive and sensitisation, there is still a high increase in the sale of these drinks in the markets.

“There is no evidence that there is a reduction in the sale of these drinks; what we see is increases in the sales and consumption of these drinks.

“The sachet and pet bottles of alcoholic drinks below 200ml are everywhere in the market, and children can easily buy them.”

However, Mr Ndekile assured that the raid would continue across the state, as the agency intends to visit more markets.

According to him, the agency will concentrate on auto parks because the drinks are easily accessible to drivers and transporters.

He advised distributors and wholesalers to stop selling the drinks to reduce their access to minors.

“Manufacturers should adhere to NAFDAC instructions that they should not manufacture the pet bottles below 200ml and sachets,” he added.

Confiscated drinks

The enforcement team was at the Asaba Ogbeogonogo Modern Market and the Midwifery Market, Okpanam in Oshimili Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some alcoholic beverages confiscated include Orijin Bitters, Action Bitters, Ayakaya, Ashanti Bitters, Odogwu Bitters, AVE Bitters and Best Dry Gin.

Others are Gin Calidon’s Captain Jack, Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, Squadron and De Rock.

(NAN)

