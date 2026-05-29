Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday visited former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi in Abuja amid growing tensions over the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku disclosed the visit in a post on his Facebook page, describing Mr Amaechi as “my brother and compatriot” and saying both men held “deep and honest conversations” about Nigeria’s worsening economic and security situation.

“This afternoon, I visited my brother and compatriot, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, at his Abuja residence,” Atiku wrote.

“Beyond the warmth and camaraderie, we had deep and honest conversations about the troubling state of our nation, the growing economic pain, insecurity, and the urgent responsibility on patriotic Nigerians to continue engaging in the search for solutions that can rescue our country from drift and despair.”

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The former vice president also said he felicitated Mr Amaechi on his birthday and exchanged banters over Arsenal Football Club’s recent triumph.

“In true Rivers hospitality, he apologised for not having enough time to prepare Fisherman Soup, a delicacy I have now been promised on our return for the second leg,” Atiku added.

Mr Amaechi has yet to publicly comment on the meeting.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday morning, the former Rivers governor declined comments, suggesting that no reconciliation may yet have been reached between both camps over the ADC presidential contest.

A source close to Atiku, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Amaechi remained noncommittal during the meeting.

“He only listened to our principal, exchanged banters with him and said he would make his decision on the ADC presidential ticket known after consulting his associates and supporters,” the source said.

“He, however, assured our man that whatever decision he makes would be in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

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Background: Atiku Vs Amaechi

Atiku, Mr Amaechi and a third aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-deen, had contested for the ADC presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party subsequently declared Atiku winner of the contest, but both Mr Amaechi and Mr Hayatu-deen rejected the outcome, alleging that the process was manipulated against them.

The dispute has deepened divisions within the opposition coalition that recently rallied around the ADC as a possible platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Mr Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State and ex-director-general of Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaigns, is considered one of the influential political figures whose support could shape the emerging opposition coalition.

Although details of Thursday’s meeting were not officially disclosed beyond Mr Atiku’s social media statement, party insiders believe the visit may be part of ongoing efforts to prevent further fragmentation within the ADC and consolidate support for the party ahead of the forthcoming elections.