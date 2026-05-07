At least six persons have been killed and eight injured when a commercial car exploded on the Bagega – Anka road in Zamfara State on Thursday.

Six passengers in the car died instantly as it took emergency workers over 20 minutes to arrive the scene, a security agent who was part of the rescuers told PREMIUM TIMES via a WhatsApp call.

The eight injured passengers were taken to the primary healthcare centre in Bagega. They include a woman, her child and six men.

The Volkswagen Golf saloon was taking passengers from Bagega to Anka when it hit the explosive device. Anka, the local headquarters of Anka LGA, has been a hotspot of terrorists’ activities in western Zamfara State.

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A resident of Bagega, whose brother was among those injured, said the family received a call from a soldier about the incident.

“When I reached the hospital (PHC), I learnt that it was a bomb planted by bandits on the road,” the resident, who sought anonymity for safety reasons, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, did not respond to SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to him over the incident.

Prior to December 2024 when Dogo Gide, a notorious bandits’ leader planted four IEDs in southern Maru area of the state, explosions were rare in Zamfara.

However, this year alone, six cases have been reported, most of them occurring on the Tsafe – Funtua highway in Bukkuyum, area and in the Anka area.