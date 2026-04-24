The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revised 2027 election timetable of the party, shifting its presidential primary to 23 May.

The adjustment was confirmed to journalists in Abuja on Thursday by Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko, after the party’s 186th NWC meeting.

He said the presidential primary earlier fixed for 15 May has now been rescheduled to Saturday, 23 May, alongside other revised election dates.

Mr Meseko confirmed that Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for all elective positions remain open to all aspiring party members across the country.

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He explained that the changes were necessary to ensure full compliance with the amended Constitution, the 2026 Electoral Act and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

“This is the newest timetable reflecting updated legal and procedural requirements,” Mr Meseko said.

He added that the revised schedule had been formally communicated to INEC in accordance with established electoral regulations.

According to the timetable, sales of nomination forms will begin on Saturday, 25 April, and end on Saturday, 2 May

Mr Meseko stated that the deadline for submission of completed nomination forms has been fixed for Monday, 4 May.

He said screening of all aspirants, from House of Assembly to presidential level, will hold between 5 May and 9 May.

Presidential screening is scheduled for Saturday, 9 May, while results for all categories will be published on Monday, 11 May.

According to him, primaries will follow a staggered sequence covering legislative, senatorial, governorship and presidential elections across different scheduled dates.

Mr Meseko dismissed reports suggesting restriction of nomination forms, insisting the process remains fully open to all qualified APC aspirants nationwide.

“I am here to inform all party faithful that nomination forms are open to all aspirants seeking elective offices,” he said.

On primaries, he said the NWC adopted both direct and consensus options as permitted under the Electoral Act, depending on circumstances.

He stressed that consensus arrangements must reflect agreement among aspirants and key stakeholders before any adoption by party structures.

“Where consensus fails or is rejected by any aspirant, the party automatically reverts to direct primary elections,” he explained.

He added that state chapters were empowered to decide the appropriate mode of primary elections for their respective states.

In Zamfara, he said internal party congresses had been scheduled, beginning with ward, local government and state-level exercises from 28 April.

“Ward congresses will hold on April 30, while state congresses and appeal processes are expected to conclude by May 3,” he said.

Mr Meseko assured party members that the updated national membership register, including new entrants, had been duly transmitted to INEC.

According to him, APC is fully prepared for its 2027 primary elections following completion of all administrative and regulatory steps.

(NAN)