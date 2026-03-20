The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, has condemned recent missile attacks across parts of the Middle East, warning of growing health and humanitarian risks as the war escalates.

In a post on X on Friday, Mr Ghebreyesus said missile strikes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) killed eight people and injured 158 others.

He added that at least two people were killed in Oman, while in Kuwait, two paramedics were injured after shrapnel struck their ambulance centre.

“Recent attacks in the United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries are a stark reminder of how the escalating Middle East conflict is undermining the foundations of health and safety,” he said.

Health risks deepen

Beyond the immediate casualties, the WHO chief warned that attacks on critical infrastructure are increasing public health risks across the region.

He noted that energy facilities have been targeted in countries including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, raising concerns about exposure to toxic smoke from fires and the potential for respiratory illnesses.

He said damage to desalination plants could also disrupt the water supply, while the psychological toll of repeated attacks is placing communities under significant stress.

“People’s mental health is placed under increased strain as communities cope with the stress of living under the risk of bombardment,” he added.

WHO highlights humanitarian role

Mr Ghebreyesus said the WHO “strongly condemns” the attacks and expressed concern over their humanitarian impact, particularly on vulnerable populations.

He disclosed that the issues were discussed during a meeting with the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Jamal Al Musharakh, where both sides examined the wider health implications of the conflict.

He also highlighted the importance of the organisation’s global logistics hub in Dubai, describing it as a critical centre for delivering emergency medical supplies across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Ongoing conflict

The latest attacks come amid the ongoing US/Israel–Iran war, which has intensified in recent weeks and expanded across multiple countries in the region.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the US and Israel commenced a joint attack on Iran on the last day of February, which has led to a full-scale war affecting many countries in the Middle East.

Over 1,500 people have now been confirmed dead in the war.

The conflict has increasingly affected civilian infrastructure, including energy and health-related facilities.

WHO has repeatedly called for de-escalation, warning that continued violence could further weaken health systems and limit access to essential services.

Mr Ghebreyesus reiterated the call, stressing the need for urgent collective action to protect lives and safeguard health systems.

“Peace is the best medicine,” he said.