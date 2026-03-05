Despite his public denials of alleged plans to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), recent public engagements of former Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, have fueled speculations in Jigawa State about his potential defection.

The speculation had been triggered by the activities of his supporters in the state.

Recently, a prominent loyalist, Zakari Kafin-Hausa, reshared a Facebook video in which a Katsina-based cleric, Yakubu Musa, bitterly criticised President Bola Tinubu’s policies, alleging that the president favours southern Nigeria despite the support he received from Northern voters in 2023.

Before these developments, Mr Badaru had revalidated his APC membership in his hometown of Babura, three months after returning from a trip abroad, after his sudden resignation from office last December.

However, his recent cross-party engagements have left many wondering about his intentions. He met twice within a week with the 2023 PDP governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido, son of veteran politician Sule Lamido, who is rumoured to be considering a move to the ADC.

Mr Badaru has also held talks with a former senator and current ADC chieftain in the state, Ubale Shitu, and, most notably, with former Governor Sule Lamido, with whom Mr Badaru shares animosity since a 2017 dispute that led to Mr Lamido’s detention.

Under Mr Badaru’s administration, Mr Lamido was prosecuted on four counts: defamation of character, criminal intimidation, and disturbance of public peace. The charges, filed under Sections 113, 114, 392, and 397 of the Penal Code, allege that the defendant’s actions were intended to incite public disorder.

Mr Lamido was remanded in Kiyawa Prison from 2 to 4 May 2017 after a magistrate deferred rulings on his bail application and the police’s First Information Report (FIR) presented as evidence. He was later freed and cleared of the charges.

Mr Badaru’s high-profile meetings with opposition figures have sparked a heated debate across the state. While he remains in the APC and has a cordial relationship with Governor Umar Namadi, his recent posture suggests a potential shift in the state’s political landscape as Nigeria approaches the 2027 election cycle.

In January, the former minister issued a statement to deny a report of his defection.

“My attention has been drawn to a baseless and speculative report circulating on social media suggesting that I am in ‘ consultations’ to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“I wish to state categorically that this report is entirely false, unfounded, and a product of political mischief. As one of the founding leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), my commitment to the party remains absolute.

“I urge the general public and our loyal party members to disregard these fabrications. I remain a dedicated member of the APC and have no intention of leaving the party I helped build,” Mr Badaru stated in the January statement.

When contacted on the ambiguities between his words and actions, his spokesperson, Mati Ali, said he was unaware of the former minister’s meeting with opposition bigwigs.

Mr Kafin-Hausa confirmed on Sawaba Radio on Tuesday that Mr Badaru hosted several opposition leaders at his residence and visited Mr Lamido. But he said the engagements were in the spirit of Ramadan, describing the visit as one accorded to a “father.” Mr Kafin-Hausa, who said he attended the meeting last Sunday, said the primary objective of the engagements was to engender political peace in the state.

Absence from APC state congress

However, Mr Badaru’s absence at the APC congresses—particularly the state congress held on Tuesday—has intensified the suspicion of a potential parting of ways with the party that provided him the platform to become governor and minister.

Many high-profile figures, including Governor Namadi, National APC representatives, and 2023 governorship aspirants Farouk Aliyu and Sabo Nakudu, attended the congress. Other bigwigs who attended included former Immigration Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, federal and state lawmakers and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu.

The congress elected Ahmad Garba as the state chairperson and 35 other executive members from across the state’s three senatorial zones.

In his inaugural address, Mr Garba delivered what appears to be a warning to the former minister. He said no individual can successfully play politics in isolation, warning that the new leadership would not tolerate “dual loyalty.” Some observers interpreted the remarks as referencing Mr Badaru’s ties with both the APC and the ADC in the state.

No confrontation with the governor

Is Mr Badaru’s grouse local or with Abuja? For his part, Governor Namadi previously accused opponents of trying to create division within the state’s APC.

“We have a mandate, and we need to continue executing that mandate. Nothing should derail us from the mission given to us by the people of Jigawa and Nigeria at large.

“Not only that, but as a people, we also need to exercise patience with ourselves. There are always groups of people who don’t want things to go well. Whenever progress is being made in ways they don’t like, they try to create confusion and instability. We must not allow such people to succeed,” the governor had said while dismissing rumours of a rift with his predecessor.

Despite the friction among their supporters, Messrs Badaru and Namadi have maintained mutual respect. Mr Badaru publicly endorsed Mr Namadi as his successor and has stated that he felt vindicated by the governor’s performance, which he noted has nearly surpassed his own eight-year tenure.

Supporters’ clash and interests

To be sure, the friction in the Jigawa APC dates back to 27 May 2022, following the emergence of Mr Namadi as the party’s governorship candidate. Opponents saw Mr Namadi as a “dark horse” whose victory threatened their own political survival.

Having previously served as a commissioner and later as deputy governor, Mr Namadi was often underestimated by certain party elites who viewed him more as a quiet technocrat than a political heavyweight.

Since his inauguration in May 2023, Governor Namadi has bypassed traditional political patronage in favour of radical reforms. His administration has focused on civil service reform, tightening administrative loopholes, overhauling the teachers’ recruitment process and implementing transparency in pension administration.

While these moves have been lauded by policy analysts, they have made the governor “step on the toes” of party loyalists who expected patronage through appointments from the new administration.

The discontent has found a vocal leader in figures such as Yakubu Giradi, who has appeared on local radio stations to criticise the governor’s cabinet. Mr Giradi claims that Mr Namadi has abandoned the grassroots “foot soldiers” who secured his electoral victory and populated his government with academics and technocrats.

The dispute has since moved from radio airwaves to digital platforms. Aggrieved members—many of whom failed to secure anticipated “juicy” appointments—have launched a coordinated social media campaign criticising Mr Namadi’s governance style as exclusionary.

The crisis was further highlighted by a wave of resignations by minor appointees, who claimed they were sidelined in decision-making and formed an internal opposition.

The implications

Neither Mr Badaru nor Mr Namadi is a combative politician. While Governor Namadi continues to garner popular support through his pragmatism, Mr Badaru remains a calculated decision-maker who carefully assesses situations before intervening, said Muhammad Haruna, a political commentator in the state.

Unlike many other Northern Nigerian states, politics in Jigawa is less volatile. Mr Haruna said, “This relative stability allows political leaders to effectively steer the electorate, particularly when there is trust in the leadership.

“While it is often said that anything is possible in politics, the question remains: on what basis would Mr Badaru leave the APC or challenge Governor Namadi and President Bola Tinubu?” Mr Haruna queried. He observed that the former minister’s supporters may be aggrieved by their perceived exclusion from the state and federal administrations.

This is despite the fact that several politicians who served under Mr Badaru are now serving as commissioners, local government chairpersons, and top government functionaries in the present government.

Consequently, “major challenges for the current government appear unlikely,” Mr Haruna stated. “Given the state’s political trend, leaders have consistently demonstrated an ability to steer the electorate, and currently, politicians across the board are striving to align themselves with the administration in power.”