The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the conviction and seven-year prison sentence handed to former finance commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Bassey Albert, over a N240 million fraud case.

The court restored an earlier order that Mr Albert, who later became a senator, must refund N204 million to the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Mr Albert was accused of receiving bribes of 12 cars in 2012 as commissioner for finance and chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee from an oil marketer, Olajide Omokore, who is also an associate of former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Mrs Alison-Madueke is currently standing corruption-related trial in the UK.

During the trial, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stated that Mr Omokore’s companies bought the cars for Mr Albert after receiving N3 billion in contracts from the Akwa Ibom State Government at that time, and that the vehicles were part of corruption proceeds.

The anti-graft agency had listed the vehicles bought for the convicted senator to include, Infinity QX 56 BP, valued at N45 million; Toyota Land Cruiser V8 BP, valued at N40 million; Range Rover, valued at N40 million; Toyota Hiace, High Roof, valued at N27 million; Toyota Hiace High Roof, valued at N16 million and Toyota Hilux 4×4, valued at N36 million.

According to a press release on the official Facebook page of the EFCC on Friday evening, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Stephen Adah, unanimously upheld the trial court’s and the Court of Appeal’s decisions that found Mr Albert guilty of corruption-related offences in a judgement delivered on Friday.

The release said that the court, however, faulted the Court of Appeal for setting aside the restitution order earlier made by the trial court, describing the omission as a misapplication of the law.

“The order of this court is that the conviction and sentencing imposed by the lower court on the 23 day of June 2023 on the appellant is hereby affirmed,” the release quoted Justice Adah as saying.

“But the order of the lower court avoiding the order of restitution given by the trial court did not follow the law, so it is revised and the right order is to nullify same and thereby the restitution of sum of N204 million made by the trial court is restored.”

Background to the case

Mr Albert served as finance commissioner under the then Governor Godswill Akpabio, when he committed the offence.

The anti-graft agency, through its prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, arraigned Mr Albert before Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court in Uyo on seven counts of corruption and abuse of office.