The Collation of Results for the chairperson election in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has begun.

The collation continues after the Returning Officer arrived around 10:40 a.m.

The collation was scheduled to continue by 9 a.m. The exercise began earlier with results from three wards, but was suspended until the remaining results arrived.

Several journalists, election observers, and party agents waited for the Returning Officer to continue collating results at the INEC office in Kuje.

The collation was ongoing at the time of this report.

Kuje is one of the six area councils in Abuja where elections were held on Saturday.

Results from four other area councils (AMAC, Bwari, Kwali and Gwagwalada) have already been announced, with the APC winning the chairmanship seats in all but Gwagwalada.