President Bola Tinubu, Tuesday, unveiled the Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025 with a charge to relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government to ensure speedy implementation.

According to him, the policy, which is a roadmap for re-engineering Nigeria’s industrial base, unlocking value across sectors, and placing production, competitiveness, and jobs at the centre of the nation’s economic strategy, has already established a clear implementation architecture, because policies rarely fail at conception but at execution.

Speaking during the official launch of the Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, the president, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, regretted that for too long, Nigeria has grappled “with fragmented value chains, high production costs, infrastructure gaps, policy inconsistency, and insufficient coordination between government and industry.”

Emphatically, the Nigerian leader noted, however, that “this stops now,” as the Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025 is an acknowledgement of such deficiencies.

“We have realised that industrialisation is not a wish you think about; it is an action you perform. More than that, we must remind ourselves that this task demands coherence across energy, trade, infrastructure, finance, skills, and innovation. It requires partnership between government and the private sector,” he stated.

President Tinubu insisted on timely implementation and execution of the policy, noting that when his administration came on board in 2023, it did so with a promise to redefine Nigeria’s industrial ambition.

He said, “The defining strength of this policy is its insistence on implementation. This administration will not measure success by the number of documents we produce.

“We will measure success by the number of factories that open their gates at dawn, by the jobs created for our young men and women, by the exports that leave our ports bearing the mark of Nigerian excellence, and by the value retained within our own economy.”

Outlining key aspects of the policy, the president said it prioritises strategic sector focus anchored on the nation’s comparative and competitive advantages.

He continued: “It advances value chain development so that Nigeria moves steadily from exporting raw materials to producing finished goods. It integrates our micro, small, and medium enterprises into the heart of industrial growth, because prosperity must not be exclusive.

“It aligns infrastructure and energy with industrial ambition, for factories cannot run on policy alone. It strengthens skills, technology, and innovation to prepare our people for the industries of today and tomorrow.”

While calling for more private sector participation, the Nigerian leader urged support for the sector “to invest with confidence and responsibility, to deepen local value chains, to create jobs and transfer skills, and to partner with government in building a productive economy.”

President Tinubu commended the Minister of State for Industry, John Enoh, “for his disciplined leadership and clarity of purpose in driving” the process, adding that the minister “has demonstrated that policy leadership is not about noise, but about substance, coordination, and follow-through.”

He also applauded the ministry’s technical teams, industry stakeholders, manufacturers, investors, and practitioners for shaping the “policy into a document grounded in reality and informed by experience” with their insights.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Industry, John Enoh, said the campaign marked a turning point aimed at building an industrial Nigeria that produces, competes, and prospers.

On his part, business mogul and Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, thanked the federal government for introducing a progressive industrial policy, observing that Nigeria is the only country in Africa where the private sector is bigger than the government.

Mr Dangote said domestic manufacturers are pleased with the policy the Tinubu administration has created, expressing firm belief that “the naira, this year, will be at ₦1,000 to $100.”

Announcing that many investors are willing to invest in Nigeria due to FX stability and other reforms, Mr Dangote suggested that the only thing remaining is the protection of indigenous industries, saying “if there is no protection, there is no way any industry will thrive here.”

For his part, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, expressed confidence that, with the official launch of the policy, Nigeria has taken a step into its future where hope is turned into action, resulting in inclusive economic growth.

He explained that the policy is the outcome of an ongoing partnership between the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Nigeria, aimed at transforming the country into a beacon of prosperity and a key player in regional and global value chains.

READ ALSO: 14 buried after wedding cortege drowns in Kebbi boat accident

Also, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Francis Meshioye, commended the president over the launch of the policy, noting that manufacturers are focused on the effective implementation of the policy.

He backed the promotion of indigenous entrepreneurship enshrined in the policy, assuring that MAN will give its full support to ensure its successful implementation.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

17th February, 2026