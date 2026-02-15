The Nigerian government has warned its citizens to be careful of being recruited to fight in foreign wars, following confirmations that two Nigerians were recently killed in Ukraine while fighting for Russia.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, expressed grave concern over the rising cases of Nigerian citizens being illegally recruited to participate in foreign armed conflicts.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that two Nigerians were recently killed in Ukraine while fighting for the Russian army.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence said the corpses of the Nigerians, identified as Hamzat Kolawole and Mbah Udoka, were found in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine.

It said the Nigerians joined the Russian army in mid to late 2025, after signing a contract with the country.

It said that they were found dead, and their bodies were discovered in the Luhansk region in Eastern Ukraine, a front-line area in the Russia-Ukraine war.

In his Sunday statement, Mr Ebienfa said recent media investigations and security reports indicated that Nigerian nationals were recruited under false pretences, including promises of lucrative employment, security jobs, educational opportunities, or migration incentives.

“Several Nigerians who have fallen victim to such unfortunate situations were deployed to combat zones, after being misled and coerced into signing military service contracts,” Mr Tuggar was quoted as saying.

“Reports suggest that recruitment tactics involve deceptive offers of high

monthly salaries, signing bonuses, and fast-tracked citizenship.

“In several instances, victims are reportedly compelled to sign contracts in foreign languages without adequate legal guidance, and their travel documents are allegedly confiscated upon arrival.

“Reports also indicate the involvement of intermediaries or agents who facilitate travel arrangements under tourist or other non-military visa categories.”

False Recruitments

PREMIUM TIMES reports that multiple investigations have highlighted cases of individuals allegedly lured by promises of employment, higher wages, or educational opportunities, only to find themselves later deployed to combat zones.

A CNN investigation showed young Africans from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda were lured into Russia with fake job offers and then deployed to the front lines.

An investigation by Punch published last month also documented cases in which Nigerians were lured to Russia and, upon arrival, found themselves pressured to sign military contracts without translation or legal guidance before enlisting.

Investigations have also shown cases of African girls being lured into Russia and then subjected to exploitation.

Last year, a collaborative investigation by ZAM and PREMIUM TIMES revealed that young Africans, particularly women aged 18-22, were recruited through schemes that promised training, scholarships, education, and stable employment in Russia.

The investigation focused on Alabuga Start’s recruitment efforts, a Russian state-backed initiative that was presented as offering fully funded two-year scholarships.

Tuggar’s reaction to recruitment scandals

Mr Tuggar said the Nigerian government warns all citizens against engaging in or accepting any offer that involves participation in foreign armed conflicts. He said such actions not only endanger lives, but may also violate Nigerian and international laws governing mercenary activities and foreign enlistment.

“The Ministry wishes to emphasise that Nigerians who choose to participate in foreign conflicts outside approved governmental frameworks do so at their own risk.

“To address the anomaly, government is engaging relevant domestic and international partners to investigate these developments and to enhance public awareness of the dangers of illegal recruitment.

“Nigerian Missions abroad have also been directed to strengthen consular vigilance and provide timely advisory services to Nigerian nationals,” he said.

He urged parents, guardians, community leaders, and educational institutions to sensitise young Nigerians about the grave risks associated with deceptive foreign recruitment schemes.

“Citizens are strongly advised to verify all overseas employment or study opportunities through official government channels and to report suspicious recruitment activities to appropriate authorities.

“Nigeria remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of its citizens at home and abroad. Nigerian nationals must not be exploited or trafficked into foreign conflicts under any circumstances,” the minister stated.

