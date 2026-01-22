A high-level delegation of United States officials will visit Nigeria to discuss with the Nigerian government about protecting Christian communities and strengthening counterterrorism efforts.

The US State Department disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday that this visit is part of a broader diplomatic tour spanning Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The tour will run for a week, from 21-29 January.

The delegation is led by the Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker, who will also serve as the “head of the US-Nigeria joint working group.”

The US government, through the working group, will support Nigeria in combating terrorism while also increasing US investment opportunities in the country.

“In Nigeria, the Under Secretary will serve as the head of delegation for the U.S.-Nigeria Joint Working Group and will support the administration’s efforts to protect Christian communities, counter terrorism, and expand U.S. investment opportunities,” the statement read.

Mr Trump has falsely claimed that Christians were being persecuted in Nigeria and that Christianity faces an existential threat in the country.

In October, he declared Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ over the matter.

He then described Nigeria as a “disgraceful” country and threatened to take military action should the government continue to “allow killing of Christians.”

Although Nigeria denied the allegations multiple times, and local and international organisations described them as inaccurate, Mr Trump insisted on them, noting that US military action against Nigeria would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

On 25 December, the US launched missile strikes in Nigeria in partnership with Nigerian authorities who provided intelligence to their American counterparts.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the strikes, with Mr Trump saying they were part of the US effort to stop the operations of radical Islamic groups in the country.

Two weeks ago, the American president warned that there could be more US strikes in Nigeria if what he called attacks on the country’s Christian population persisted.

“I’d love to make it a one-time strike … But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike,” Mr Trump said.

More details of expected visit

The announced visit is the latest involving top officials of Nigeria and the US since Mr Trump began his verbal antagonism toward Nigeria. PREMIUM TIMES reported the visit of a Nigerian delegation, led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. That delegation met with top US officials, including Secretary of War Peter Hegseth. There have also been two US Congressional delegations to Nigeria.

The coming visit of the US officials to Nigeria is part of a broader diplomatic tour spanning Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The delegation will also be visiting Oman, Bahrain, and Italy.

After Nigeria, the delegation will visit Oman and Bahrain to engage with key government officials.

The discussions will centre on deepening cooperation across shared priorities, including regional security, economic ties, and cultural exchange.

Italy will be the delegation’s final destination, with talks planned with Italian officials on the Russia-Ukraine war, Venezuela, and Middle East peace efforts.

The delegation will also engage with UN agencies, including the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

“This meeting is to discuss accountability and oversight for the US-funded assistance, as well as creating new agricultural trade opportunities for American farmers,” the statement read.