US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that the United States carried out a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said Mr Maduro and his wife were “captured and flown out of the country” following the operation, which he said was conducted in conjunction with US law enforcement agencies.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Mr Trump wrote.

He added that further details would be provided at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Venezuela’s government, however, accused the United States of launching attacks on civilian and military installations in several states, describing the action as “military aggression” by Washington.

Al Jazeera reported the Venezuelan authorities as saying the attacks targeted the capital, Caracas, as well as the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, and announced a national emergency in response.

Venezuela’s opposition said it had no formal position on reports of a US strike. A spokesperson told the media that there was no official response at the moment amid ongoing questions over reported explosions and alleged military activity, CNN reported.

One of the country’s most prominent opposition figures, Maria Machado, a right-wing critic of Mr Maduro, has previously supported months of US military build-up and operations against what Washington described as narco-trafficking vessels.

She had described Mr Trump’s actions as “decisive” after the US seized a Venezuelan oil tanker last month.

Ms Machado was barred by the Venezuelan government from contesting the presidential election, a move condemned by opposition groups and several international actors. Her current whereabouts remain unclear, according to Al Jazeera.

Mr Maduro has repeatedly accused Washington of plotting regime change in Venezuela, alleging that the US seeks to gain control of the country’s vast oil reserves.

The US embassy in Bogotá said it was aware of reports of explosions in and around Caracas and reiterated warnings for US citizens not to travel to Venezuela.

In a security notice, the embassy urged Americans currently in the country to leave as soon as it is safe to do so, noting that Venezuela remains under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory.

It advised US citizens to shelter in place if already in the country and to maintain multiple lines of communication with family and friends abroad.

The embassy also recalled that in March 2019, the US Department of State withdrew all diplomatic staff from Caracas and suspended embassy operations.

Residents in some coastal areas reported hearing explosions. A resident of Higuerote, about 85 kilometres east of Caracas, told CNN he was awakened by sounds he initially thought were fireworks before hearing multiple explosions and seeing the sky turn red as residents ran outside screaming.

Venezuelan news outlets Efecto Cocuyo and Tal Cual Digital earlier reported explosions in La Guaira state and in Higuerote.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details of this developing story in subsequent reports.