The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr Mutfwang received his APC membership card on Friday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, marking a major shift in the state’s political alignment.

The governor said his decision to defect was driven by the need for purposeful leadership and clarity of direction, as well as the desire to align Plateau State more closely with the policies and programmes of the federal government to accelerate development and improve service delivery.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Mutfwang’s defection comes about two weeks after the national chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, announced that the governor had joined the ruling party. Mr Yilwatda spoke during the party’s National Caucus meeting in Abuja on 18 December 2025.

“With the defection of Governor Mutfwang, the entire North-central region is now governed by the APC,” Mr Yilwatda said at the meeting, describing the development as a strategic gain for the ruling party.

This newspaper also reported that Mr Mutfwang formally resigned from the PDP in a letter dated 29 December 2025 and addressed to the ward chairman of Ampang West Ward in Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The governor, who was elected on the PDP platform in 2023, thanked the party for the opportunity it gave him and the support of its members over the years, but said prevailing political realities informed his decision to seek a new platform.

His defection adds to a growing list of governors who have recently left the PDP for the APC, further strengthening the ruling party’s hold on the North-central geopolitical zone.