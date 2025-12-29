The Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, said on Monday that its recent circular setting concessional marks for 25 marks doesn’t apply to all students.

The university spokesperson, Abdullahi Anaka, told PREMIUM TIMES via telephone that the concessional marks apply only to final year students who fail a single course in their final year.

Mr Anaka explained that the concessional pass doesn’t apply to all students.

According to the university guidelines on concessional passes and waivers, final-year students who have failed one course can be considered for a concessional pass.

Mr Anaka said the 25 marks don’t represent the university’s pass mark, as being misinterpreted on social media.

He noted that the university is being regulated by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and couldn’t have contravened the commission’s prescribed pass marks.

The controversial memo

The university’s circular had announced the university council’s decision to set 25 marks as the minimum concessional pass, stirring controversy on social media.

The circular, signed by Bappa Shamsudeen on behalf of the Registrar and addressed to staff and students, stated that the decision was made at the university senate’s 73rd extraordinary meeting held on 23 December.

The decision, the circular said, followed the observation that some students do not attend lectures, deliberately refuse to write Continuous Assessment (CA) tests, and in some cases, do not sit examinations, under the assumption that they will automatically be granted a concessional pass.

“This behaviour contravenes Senate guidelines and undermines academic standards,” the circular said.

“Henceforth, students should clearly note that effective from the 2025/2026 academic session, only students who score 25marks and above will be considered for a concessional pass.”

However, the memo has sparked controversy since it went online, with many social media users accusing the university of lowering educational standards.

‪“See what Arewa is doing to our educational system. We are in trouble,” Steven Kefas, an activist, posted on his X handle @SKefason‬