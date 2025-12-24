It was a night of relief more than reassurance at the Complexe Sportif de Fès as the Super Eagles of Nigeria opened their AFCON 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania national football team.

For a side that arrived in Morocco burdened with expectation after finishing runners-up in Ivory Coast last year, this was meant to be a statement. Instead, it became a reminder that at the Africa Cup of Nations, control is never guaranteed and dominance must be earned.

Below are five key takeaways from Nigeria’s narrow escape

A win, but far from convincing

Nigeria got the result they needed, but the display lacked the authority expected of a tournament favourite. Only half of their attempts hit the target, a worrying indicator for a side built around attacking firepower.

More concerning was their inability to suffocate the game after taking the lead. Tanzania were allowed to grow in confidence, and better teams will punish such generosity.

Chelle’s diamond dilemma

Eric Chelle’s preference for a narrow 4-4-2 diamond continues to divide opinion. Against Tanzania, the system again struggled to maximise Nigeria’s strengths.

Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze are most dangerous when isolating full-backs from wide areas, yet both were forced into central zones where their impact was blunted. The shape also left the right flank exposed, placing excessive physical demands on the full-back to cover both attacking and defensive duties.

Nigeria escaped here. Against a higher-tempo opponent, this structural imbalance could prove costly.

An unusually wasteful night for Victor Osimhen

Coming into the tournament, Osimhen admitted he was not under pressure to chase Rashidi Yekini’s all-time goals record. On the pitch, however, his body language suggested a striker fighting himself as much as the opposition.

The Galatasaray forward missed chances he would normally bury with ease, scuffed finishes under little pressure, and repeatedly drifted offside before demanding the ball. It was a rare off-night for Nigeria’s attacking talisman, one the Super Eagles hope remains an exception.

Semi Ajayi answers the Ekong question

With William Troost-Ekong no longer anchoring the defence after his AFCON 2023 heroics, leadership at the back was always going to be scrutinised. Semi Ajayi stepped into that vacuum with authority.

The Hull City centre-back not only opened the scoring but also dominated aerially, organised the back line, and delivered a performance that echoed the reliability Ekong once provided. It was a timely statement.

Alex Iwobi, the quiet conductor

Two assists, control from deep, and creative influence throughout, yet no Man of the Match award. Iwobi’s performance flew slightly under the radar, but it was pivotal.

Operating deeper than many expected, the Fulham midfielder dictated Nigeria’s tempo and provided the decisive passes for both goals. If Nigeria are to go deep in Morocco, Iwobi’s rhythm and intelligence could be just as important as goals from the forwards.

The bigger picture

Nigeria have their three points, and in tournament football, that is always the first currency. But this opener also exposed areas that must be sharpened quickly.

AFCON rarely waits for teams to find form gradually. The Super Eagles survived their first test. The real challenge now is turning survival into dominance, before the margins get even thinner.