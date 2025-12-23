The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has said Nigerians should direct more scrutiny at the federal government over the country’s persistent insecurity, arguing that security agencies and the bulk of public revenue remain under federal control.

Mr Radda made the remarks in an interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI) Hausa, a clip of which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES after it was shared by the platform on Monday.

His comments come amid mounting public frustration over widespread banditry, kidnappings and violent attacks across several states, particularly in northern Nigeria, where residents have increasingly questioned the role of state governments in addressing the crisis. In recent months, PREMIUM TIMES has reported extensively on deadly attacks and mass abductions in states such as Zamfara, Katsina and Niger, including fresh bandit attacks that left dozens dead and displaced communities in north-west Nigeria.

Security control at the centre

Mr Radda argued that while governors are often blamed for insecurity in their states, constitutional responsibility for internal security lies largely with the federal government.

He argued that the constitutional structure places the police and military under the exclusive control of the federal government, leaving governors with limited power.

Under Nigeria’s Constitution, the Nigeria Police Force, the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies are centrally controlled, with governors designated as chief security officers of their states but without direct command authority over federal security formations — a structure PREMIUM TIMES has examined in previous reports on why governors lack control over the police.

The governor stated that this arrangement hinders states’ ability to independently address insecurity, contrary to public expectations.

Revenue, responsibility

Mr Radda linked federal control of security to revenue allocation, saying the federal government also receives the largest share of funds from the Federation Account.

According to him, the federal government receives about 52 per cent of monthly federation revenue, while the remaining share is distributed among the 36 states and 774 local government areas.

“When revenue is shared, 52 per cent goes to the Federal Government,” he said. “It is the remaining 48 per cent that is shared among states and local governments.”

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES show that the claim broadly aligns with the current revenue-sharing formula approved by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), which allocates 52.68 per cent to the federal government, 26.72 per cent to states and 20.60 per cent to local governments, as outlined in the commission’s official breakdown of the federation revenue allocation formula.

Continuing his criticism of the federal government, the Katsina governor said, “For decades, the federal government has received the larger share of the federation revenue. So the question Nigerians should ask is: where has the bulk of that money gone?”

FG response to insecurity

The federal government has repeatedly stated that it is intensifying efforts to tackle insecurity through expanded military operations, increased troop deployments, and the procurement of new equipment.

President Bola Tinubu and senior security officials have cited rising defence and security budgets as evidence of the administration’s commitment to addressing the crisis. In the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years, Nigeria’s defence and security spending increased significantly. The president has also recently approved the mass recruitment of personnel by the police and the army. He has also urged the National Assembly to amend Nigeria’s constitution to allow states operate their own police.

However, rights groups and security analysts argue that despite increased spending, insecurity has continued to worsen in several parts of the country.

READ ALSO: Governor Radda commissions Katsina LG digital learning centre

Governors, corruption claims

Mr Radda also rejected blanket allegations of corruption often directed at governors, warning against what he described as sweeping generalisations.

“Leadership is a matter of individual integrity,” he said, adding that elected officials should be assessed on their conduct rather than collective assumptions.

Capital projects, local economies

The governor also defended his administration’s continued investment in capital projects, saying such spending helps stimulate local economies despite economic hardship.

“When you execute capital projects, you create jobs and bring money down to the people,” he said, adding that labourers, vendors and suppliers benefit directly from such projects.