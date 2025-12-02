The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, who is seeking a second term in office, has quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation was announced in a statement on Monday night by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) since November 4th, 2025,” Mr Rasheed wrote.

The spokesperson said the letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman for Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde of Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State.

“Due to the current crisis within the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect,” Mr Rasheed quoted the letter as stating.

“I thank the People’s Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator (Represented Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State under the People’s Democratic Party.”

The spokesperson did not disclose the party Mr Adeleke plans to join. However, there had been reports that Mr Adeleke tried to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and had the support of President Bola Tinubu to do so. However, that move was reportedly scuttled by the local APC in Osun State.

The Osun State governorship election will hold next August with Mr Adeleke expected to seek a second term.

Although he was elected on the PDP platform, he now appears set to seek re-election on another party’s platform.

Mr Adeleke becomes the latest state governor to quit the PDP, amidst reports more will do so. Others who had quit the opposition party include the governors of Delta, Akwa Ibom and Enugu states.