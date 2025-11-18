A mild drama broke out on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday after Ifeanyi Uzokwe (YPP, Anambra) raised a motion on personal explanation, questioning the widespread assumption that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be physically present at political party conventions and congresses.

Mr Uzokwe, referring lawmakers to Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, argued that many Nigerians, including political actors, hold the wrong impression that INEC’s presence is compulsory at such gatherings, whereas the law only requires parties to notify the commission.

He said, “I stand this afternoon for us to look at our electoral law. When we go out, the impression people have is that INEC must be present at conventions and congresses, but it is not in our law. I will take our members to 82(1), notice of convention and congresses…”

However, his intervention was immediately halted by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, who reminded him that the House is in the middle of a comprehensive amendment of the Electoral Act.

“I hope you are aware that we are in the process of amending our Electoral Act and that next week is dedicated to considering all proposed amendments clause by clause,” the Speaker said. “So I don’t think, in light of what we have ahead, that we should discuss anything about the Electoral Act now.”

A possible link to PDP convention

There are strong indications that Mr Uzokwe’s concern may not be unconnected with the just-concluded PDP national convention, where questions were reportedly raised over INEC’s monitoring role and the legality of parts of the exercise.

The lawmaker’s insistence that the House urgently clarify the issue is seen by some members as an attempt to forestall political disputes that could emerge from the convention’s outcome and future party activities.

Mr Uzokwe, however, persisted. Responding to the Speaker, he warned that the misinterpretation of the law was already creating conditions that “throw out democracy.”

“If you watch the television, you will see that these people are throwing democracy in situations that we cannot handle in future,” he argued.

But Speaker Tajudeen again cautioned him, “Hold on please. Wait until the amendments are brought before us. If it is not captured, then you have every right to raise it.”

The lawmaker insisted he still had not made his point, stressing, “I have not said what I want to say, Mr Speaker. It is wrong, and it is targeting our reputation. Let me read it out, please.”

This prompted a firmer reprimand from the speaker, who said, “Honourable Ifeanyi, sit down please. Can you sit down? Be mature. You are a mature person, an elder. You shouldn’t be talking with anger. This is a simple issue.”

Other lawmakers join the debate

Kabiru Mai-Palace (PDP, Zamfara) rose to fault the foundation of the motion, noting that a personal explanation cannot be used to raise a formal legislative matter.

“I want to correct the House and also the mover of this point of order. This matter is not personal; it is a formal matter that should come under a motion,” he said. “The Chair is not supposed to allow a formal matter to be brought as a personal explanation.”

Mr Tajudeen agreed partially, noting that the Chair sometimes offers limited flexibility since some matters “could affect a member personally,” but emphasised that his guidance still stands.

The chamber became more agitated when Jesse Onuakalusi raised a constitutional point of order, arguing that the House cannot shut down a law-based complaint from a member.

“When an issue comes before this House and it is a constitutional issue, the Constitution supersedes the Standing Orders,” he said. “We are the makers of the law and the protectors of the law. The issue raised by Honourable Ifeanyi is an issue of law, and the House has the hand to hear him out.”

His intervention drew loud reactions from members as the chamber grew rowdy.

Attempting to restore order, Mr Tajudeen reiterated that the ongoing Electoral Act amendment process, expected to be presented next week by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, will comprehensively address all concerns.

“My appeal to him is to wait for the deputy speaker who is bringing a comprehensive amendment before the Parliament,” the speaker said.