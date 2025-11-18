Kabiru Turaki, the newly elected national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has postponed the party’s inaugural National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to Wednesday.

Mr Turaki, a former minister of special duties, announced the postponement while addressing governors, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), and other stakeholders who had already gathered at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja for the meeting.

He explained that the decision was taken due to the chaos that erupted earlier at the secretariat.

“I told him (FCT Police Commissioner) that we are coming here today to have our inaugural NWC meeting and I told him that our leaders would be here to witness this historic moment and I also told him that you’ll see in the social media some flyers purporting to give notice of NEC and BoT by people who are no longer members of this party. And he assured us he’s going to protect us, he assured us that he’s going to provide security for us to conduct our meeting.

“I’m happy that the Commissioner of Police of the FCT had fulfilled his promise. He had made sure that we gained entry into our secretariat and we’re here addressing the gentlemen of the press. However, due to some incidents that have occurred by these people who are the enemies of progress, who are the enemies of democracy, we have decided that this meeting will be postponed till tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Turaki further stated that the PDP under his leadership is prepared to defend the party at all costs, even if it requires laying down our lives for its progress.

He insisted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, embattled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, factional Chairperson, Mohammed Abdulrahman; and others suspended during the Ibadan convention are no longer members of the PDP.

The chairperson also accused Mr Wike’s faction of instigating the chaos at the secretariat, including the teargas fired at party members, which he claimed was done by security forces allegedly sponsored by the faction.

Details later…