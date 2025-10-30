President Bola Tinubu has decorated the newly appointed Service Chiefs with their new ranks.

The Service Chiefs were decorated on Thursday at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, about an hour after the House of Representatives confirmed their appointments.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Senate confirmed the appointment of the Service Chiefs on Wednesday.

The new military chiefs and their new ranks are Olufemi Oluyede, an army general, as Chief of Defence Staff; Emmanuel Undiandeye, a lieutenant general, as Chief of Defence Intelligence; Waidi Shaibu, a lieutenant general, as Chief of Army Staff; Idi Abbas, an air vice marshal, as Chief of Naval Staff, and Sunday Aneke, a rear admiral, as Chief of Air Staff.

Tinubu urges service chiefs to tackle insecurity

While congratulating the newly appointed service chiefs, the president urged them to intensify the fight against insecurity.

Mr Tinubu told the new service chiefs that the ceremony was “beyond the symbolism of decoration” and marked “the beginning of our renewed effort to ensure the peace and security of all Nigerians.”

The president told the officers they had been “carefully selected for this critical task” and entrusted them with “a tremendous responsibility” that must be met “with the highest standards of commitment and dedication.”

Security, the president said, is foundational. “There cannot be sufficient development if this fundamental aspect of human need is unmet,” he told the service chiefs, arguing that citizens must feel secure to enjoy the benefits of governance.

He paid tribute to the armed forces for their role in reclaiming territory from terrorists and rescuing kidnapped citizens, and thanked troops for their “patriotism, diligence and dedication.”

Speaking directly to the Chief of Army Staff, General Shuaibu, Mr Tinubu acknowledged his past sacrifice and resilience.

“To General Shuaib, I understand you were injured, you recuperated,” he told the Kogi-born officer. “I saw so many stories, clips online of Operation Hadin-Kai. All of you, working together as a team, have made the country proud.”

But he warned that the fight is far from over.

“Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating,” the president said, citing the emergence of new armed groups in parts of the North-central, North-west and the southern region as a matter of “grave concern.”

“We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head,” he urged.

This newspaper had reported the emergence of terror groups like Ansaru-aligned Mamuda terrorists and the Lakurawa, whose affiliation to global jihadi groups is debated by experts.

Mr Tinubu set out clear expectations for the new leadership. “I charge you, as the heads of our nation’s armed forces, to carry out your duties with patriotic zeal. Nigerians expect results, not excuses. We are in a hurry to celebrate peace,” he said, adding that the chiefs must be “innovative, pre-emptive, and courageous” and ready to deploy technology where necessary.

He also urged better coordination across security agencies and clearer information sharing: “Work together and change your information effectively and follow up proactively, work with other security agencies and defeat this enemy once and for all. We need to clean them up, clear them out.”

The president closed his remarks by promising the military his administration’s full support to get the job done and offering a prayer for the safety of the armed forces.

“Thank you, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. May God continue to keep our armed forces safe,” he concluded.

What CDS Oluyede said before, after decoration

Before his decoration, the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Mr Oluyede, who leads the other service chiefs in securing the country, expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their continued support of the armed forces.

He called for greater cooperation in the collective effort to secure the country. Mr Oluyede pledged that under his leadership, the military would intensify its campaign to eliminate all forms of criminality and create a safer environment where socio-economic activities can thrive.

After the ceremony, Mr Oluyede reiterated his commitment to President Tinubu’s directive to end insecurity, saying the armed forces would do “everything possible” to make Nigeria more secure.

He noted that terrorism has persisted since 2009 and stressed the need for renewed determination to bring it to an end.

He assured Nigerians that the military’s success would depend on public support, calling on citizens from all backgrounds to join in the effort to defeat insecurity.

“Without the support of Nigerians, we can hardly achieve anything,” he said, promising that the armed forces would not relent until peace and safety are restored across the country.