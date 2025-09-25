Armed bandits on Tuesday attacked Motokun and Agboro communities in the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing two persons, including a police officer, and abducting six residents.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the attacks occurred on 23 September.

According to the statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the armed men first stormed Motokun, where six persons were abducted and six others sustained gunshot injuries.

“Sadly, one female victim later died at the hospital, while the others are currently receiving medical attention,” Ejire-Adeyemi said.

She added that the attackers later moved to Agboro, where they targeted a private company. “In the course of the attack, one police officer gallantly lost his life in active service, while properties within the facility were also vandalised,” she said.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, has deployed tactical teams in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to restore order and ensure the rescue of the abducted victims. It added that patrols and surveillance had been intensified in the affected areas.

“The Command commiserates with the families of those affected by this tragic incident and urges members of the public to remain calm and security-conscious, while promptly reporting suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security formation,” the police spokesperson said.