The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), NIM, is preparing for its annual conference, expected to be the largest gathering of management professionals in Africa. Established in 1961, NIM is Nigeria’s oldest management professional institute with over 200,000 individual members and more than 400 corporate members nationwide.

PREMIUM TIMES’ Kabir Yusuf sat down with the Registrar of the institute, Taiwo Ganiyat Olusesi, to discuss the institute’s plan to make all members AI-certified by 2026, its focus on youth leadership, and why senior citizens remain central to Nigeria’s management future.

PT: Let me start by asking about this year’s conference. What is the theme of this year’s conference, and what should participants expect?

Olusesi: This is our 64th annual conference and Annual General Meeting. It runs over three days, beginning with a welcome cocktail and registration on 7 September. The opening ceremony and a panel session will be held on 8 September, followed by our gala night. On 9 September, we will hold another panel session, breakout discussions, a presentation of the communiqué, and then the AGM.

We expect at least 3,000 participants this year. Our breakout sessions are tailored to different groups: youth, mid-level managers, and senior managers.

The theme is “Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Drive Innovation, Creativity and Productivity.” For youth, we are focusing on preparing them for leadership roles, particularly given the leadership gaps caused by migration in recent years. For senior managers, we are addressing ageing and post-retirement care.

PT: How do you plan to address the leadership gap among youth?

Olusesi: We will engage and encourage young people to take up leadership roles. We are also focusing on technology and artificial intelligence, which is the future of management.

Our keynote speaker is Deacon Mike Egboh, Country Director of Chemonics GHSE-PSM Project Nigeria. The theme speaker is Mohammed Santuraki, Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Other panellists include former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Olubunmi Adelugba; NECO Registrar, Professor Dantani Wushishi; UK Department for Business and Trade’s Dr Simeon Umukoro; and Professor Nnamdi Nwaodu, an ageing expert and founder of the African Elder Ageing and Wellness Initiative.

On technology, Omolara Onua of Unicorn Institute of Technology will moderate the AI panel. We will also feature Dr Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters.

In addition to the academic sessions, we will hold our AGM, the Celebrating Management Excellence gala night, where awards and honorary fellowships will be conferred, and finally issue a communiqué to guide stakeholders.

PT: You mentioned technology as central to this year’s theme. Is the Institute trying to encourage innovation and creativity among management professionals?

Olusesi: Yes. The world has gone digital, and to remain relevant, managers must be tech-savvy.

PT: Which emerging technologies are you most keen on in transforming management in Nigeria?

Olusesi: Artificial intelligence tops the list. We are reviewing our syllabus to include responsible AI, and we will run refresher courses so that, within the next two to three years, every NIM member is AI-certified. That way, even as an old institute, we remain contemporary.

PT: What unique perspectives will the panellists bring?

Olusesi: We ensured diversity: youth, middle-aged, and senior professionals; people from both public and private sectors; and international voices. This mix will enrich the discussions. For instance, Dr Fasua will bring government perspectives for the youth, while Unicorn Institute will showcase innovations in AI. Professor Nwaodu will provide insights on ageing, which is relevant for our retired members.

PT: Why spotlight senior citizens at the conference?

Olusesi: We want to ensure that our older population remains relevant. Retirement should not mean the end of knowledge-sharing. We will also explore how we can partner with government initiatives for senior citizens.

PT: How is NIM nurturing future leaders among Nigeria’s youth?

Olusesi: We run the Young Managers Competition and Summit. Winners from six zones converge to pitch ideas, and the finalists serve as ambassadors of the institute for a year. Last year, we added the summit component, bringing together employers, innovators, and funders to chart a way forward.

Importantly, no NIM staff above 40 sits on the planning committee of this programme—it is led entirely by young managers. We only provide guidance and funding.

We also run the Catch Them Young programme in universities and polytechnics so that students graduate with NIM certification. We maintain strong links with the NYSC, though participation has reduced due to insecurity and economic challenges.

PT: How are conference outcomes followed up with the government and industry?

Olusesi: Our institute has faculties across sectors—governance, health, academia, technology—and each takes responsibility for follow-up on specific communiqué items. We also publish the outcomes in newspapers, send copies to MDs and stakeholders, and use our networks to push implementation. Even achieving 50 per cent of the communiqué is progress.

PT: What legacy do you hope this year’s conference will leave?

Olusesi: First, technological advancement. From 2026, every NIM professional manager will be technologically certified. Second, recognition for senior citizens—their wisdom is invaluable. Third, youth engagement. We will push for stronger collaboration with the government on empowerment and capacity-building.

PT: What are you personally most looking forward to?

Olusesi: Participation and satisfaction. We want delegates to have a rewarding experience and look forward to future NIM programmes. Beyond the conference, we have Management Day on 19 November, the Young Managers Summit, and several local and international trainings lined up.

PT: Since becoming Registrar, which innovation are you most proud of?

Olusesi: Staff motivation has improved greatly, and our financial performance has grown. But most importantly, we launched the NIM membership app, which I hope will one day be a benchmark for other professional bodies.

PT: Thank you.

Olusesi: Thank you.