The United States has applauded Nigeria’s security forces following the arrest of two top leaders of the terrorist group, Ansaru.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria commended the Nigerian Government and its security agencies for the successful capture of Mahmud Muhammad Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a, and Mahmud al-Nigeri, popularly called Mallam Mamuda.

“We commend the Nigerian Government and security forces on the successful arrest of wanted #Ansaru leaders, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda). This is a significant forward in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and extremism,” the Mission wrote.

The two Ansaru commanders, both globally wanted, were arrested last week in a major counter-terrorism operation. Their capture was announced by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who described it as a “huge breakthrough” in the country’s war against violent extremism.

Ansaru, a splinter group of Boko Haram with ties to al-Qaeda, has been linked to several kidnappings, attacks on security forces, and violent campaigns across northern Nigeria.

The U.S. Mission’s statement signals Washington’s support for Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts and highlights international recognition of the country’s recent progress in tackling insurgency.

For years, the United States and Nigeria have partnered closely on counterterrorism. Washington has provided military training, intelligence sharing, equipment, and funding to strengthen Nigeria’s ability to combat groups such as Boko Haram, Ansaru, and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

In 2021, the U.S. delivered 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the Nigerian Air Force under a $500 million deal aimed at enhancing precision strikes against insurgents.

The two nations also cooperate through regional initiatives like the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), while U.S. security assistance programmes continue to focus on strengthening Nigeria’s law enforcement, border security, and community-based approaches to countering violent extremism.

The arrest of the top Ansaru terrorists, top Nigerian security officials say, reflect both Nigeria’s growing capacity and the benefits of international collaboration in the global fight against terrorism.