The Niger State Government has opted for an out-of-court settlement of its rift with Badeggi 90.1 FM Radio Station, a Minna-based private broadcast station illegally shut down last month by Governor Mohammed Bago.

The media organisation sued the state government five days after its forced closure on 5 August through a lawyer, Philip Emmanuel.

At the resumed hearing in the suit number NSHCM/0296/2025 before the Minna High Court Number Four, on Monday, the government’s lawyer, Jacob Usman, announced that the government has initiated a move for an out-of-court settlement in the matter.

Mr Usman told the court that he had discussed with the plaintiffs’ counsel the need to resolve the matter in the interest of peace and the generality of the people of Niger State.

He further informed the court that he had earlier informed Mr Emmanuel that the governor and the Attorney General of Niger State had agreed to resolve the matter out of court.

Mr Emmanuel later confirmed the discussion to journalists, saying, “We have taken a date for the third of September, 2025, to report for out-of-court settlement.”

The judge, Mohammed Mohammed, had on 5 August granted an interim injunction requested by the plaintiffs, Badeggi FM station, Badeggi Broadcasting Service Ltd, and its Managing Director, Mohammed Badeggi.

In the ruling, Justice Mohammed restrained the governor, the attorney general, and the state Urban Development Board from taking any unpleasant action that could be detrimental to the broadcasting license or business premises located at the NTA premises, Uphill in Minna.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Governor Bago ordered the closure of Badeggi FM Radio Station for allegedly inciting violence.

The governor gave the order during an expanded state APC caucus meeting he hosted at the Government House, Minna.

He explained that the decision was taken because the daily activities of the Radio station have been unethical.

Mr Bago also accused the owner of the station of incitement of the people against government and directed that the license of the radio station be revoked.

The governor directed the Commissioner for Homeland Security and the Commissioner of Police to seal the radio station.

The governor’s actions have been condemned by local and international rights groups like SERAP and CJID. The groups accused the governor of clamping down on the media and the freedom of expression of residents of the state.