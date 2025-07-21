An air force jet crash in Bangladesh has led to the death of 19 people and left over a 100 others injured.
The jet, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft, crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College, an academic institution in Dhaka, the capital city, on Monday.
The crash affected both adults and children.
Footage of the scene shows a huge fire and a thick plume of smoke. According to the BBC, images from the scene also show dozens of emergency service workers sifting through the charred debris in search of survivors.
|
Firefighters can be seen carrying a body away from the wreckage, while bystanders watch from a distance.
More than 50 people, including children and adults, have been hospitalised with burns, according to a doctor at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
The Bangladeshi military confirmed the crash in a statement, revealing that a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft went down in Uttara after taking off at 8 a.m. local time (0706 GMT).
The fire service said on social media that it had deployed nine units and six ambulances to the scene.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, said the authorities would take necessary steps to investigate the cause of the incident and provide all forms of assistance.
“This is a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and instruct all authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to deal with the situation with utmost importance,” he said in a post on X.
Bangladesh has declared Tuesday a national day of mourning, with the national flag to be flown at half-mast across the country.
